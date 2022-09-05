SALAMANCA — Brent Brown wanted exactly this kind of non-league game to start what he hopes will be a long season for his Randolph football team.

In front of a big Saturday night crowd at Veterans Memorial Park, the Cardinals fell behind early, but responded like the championship team they were last year. Randolph trailed Salamanca 20-8 midway through the second quarter but quickly fought its way back into the game and past the Warriors, scoring 31 unanswered points to claim a 39-20 opening week victory.

 

