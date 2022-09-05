SALAMANCA — Brent Brown wanted exactly this kind of non-league game to start what he hopes will be a long season for his Randolph football team.
In front of a big Saturday night crowd at Veterans Memorial Park, the Cardinals fell behind early, but responded like the championship team they were last year. Randolph trailed Salamanca 20-8 midway through the second quarter but quickly fought its way back into the game and past the Warriors, scoring 31 unanswered points to claim a 39-20 opening week victory.
Randolph didn’t trail by that much often — if at all — last year until the Far West Regional, where it lost to Oakfield-Alabama/Elba.
“The last time we were (down two scores) was the Far West Regional and we came back and went ahead and ended up losing the game,” Brown said. “So that was good, the kids finished tonight and that's a good win. Bart (Salamanca coach Chad Bartoszek) has those kids prepared, you know they're going to be ready to go and when we got this as a non-leaguer we thought this was what we needed.”
Reigning Big 30 Player of the Year Xander Hind, a senior running back, had a typically dominant performance, tallying 131 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries and added one catch for 28 yards.
But it was Randolph’s passing game that helped turn the tide after a slow start. Randolph trailed 14-0 early in the second, just after resuming play following a 30-minute delay for lightning. It then got on the board after a turnover: Hind intercepted Salamanca’s Maddox Isaac to give the Cardinals a short field and he punched in a 3-yard touchdown run. Though the Warriors immediately responded — Arlen Newark returned the ensuing kickoff for an 87-yard touchdown — Randolph again made it a one-score game before halftime, driving 53 yards capped by a 12-yard pass from Carson Conley to tight end Jaiden Huntington.
Conley finished 5-for-7 for 112 yards, two touchdowns (including a 49-yard pass to Owen Nelson) and one interception.
Brown credited Salamanca linebacker Jesse Stahlman with disrupting the Cardinals’ early running attack, prompting the move to open up the passing game.
“We've got a crew that can throw it,” Brown said. “I know we don't like to throw it, but you get into these Week 1 games now without a scrimmage and you don't know what to expect. I'll tell you, that Stahlman kid was giving us everything we could handle. We couldn't block him. We got into another set and tried to make them guess. Because he was killing our pro offense right out of the gate.
“So you've got to get a little bit creative, and we made some adjustments and then defensively we gave up a couple. Our kickoff team needs some work … we've got stuff to clean up for sure, but we'll take it.”
Hind and defensive tackle Preston Burrows both had interceptions, with each leading to touchdowns. Ryan Carpenter recovered a fumble.
For Salamanca, Isaac threw for 116 yards on just three completions, two of them touchdowns: a 69-yard score by Jason McGraw on the second play of the game and a 34-yard TD by J.T. Aumun. Isaac finished 3-for-8 with two scores and two picks.
Randolph limited Stahlman, Salamanca’s workhorse running back, to 10 carries for 35 yards. Stahlman also made a team-high nine tackles, but missed most of the second half after suffering an apparent elbow injury.
Also for Salamanca, Cory Holleran picked up two turnovers, intercepting Conley and pouncing on a fumble in the Warriors’ end zone for a touchback to deny a potential scoring drive.
Saturday’s hot start showed some of the Warriors’ potential, but the rest of the game showed where they still have to improve: from three turnovers to 10 penalties (for 55 yards) to defensive issues.
“There's no moral victories here, we expect to win these games, we expect to be in these games and we were,” Bartoszek said. “But there's film work now we're going to improve on. I think some of those were mental mistakes.”
Of the Cardinals’ success passing on the Warriors, Bartoszek noted, “It could be coaching too,” admitting the Salamanca staff focused on stopping the run.
“They've got athletes too. They could probably throw it more if they wanted,” Bartoszek said. “Teams are going to sell out to stop the run, so they've got to have a counter. I just personally think that we didn't rep it enough for our kids. Our defensive coordinator is not going to be very happy, I can tell you that right now, because it was right there. It's just certain routes that we need to stop if we're going to win a league title, if we're going to get into the playoffs; we need to stop those.”
Bartoszek also acknowledged he had “a lot” of concern about Stahlman’s injury, holding out hope it was a bone bruise.
“He doesn't miss a lot,” Bartoszek said. “Him going out, he's kind of our heart and soul. When he goes down, it's hard to adjust.”
Bartoszek credited his linemen for playing with physicality against an imposing Randolph line.
“I was just proud of our bigs up front, (they) just kept fighting,” he said. “We needed to flip that darn field position. It just felt like we were pinned all second half, and play calling, I tightened up a tad because of the first pick and you regret some things.
"But personnel-wise, our kids need to watch this film and correct some of the mistakes. We're going to be able to show them details where we didn't need to give up those plays or offensively we didn't have to have a turnover situation. It was an interesting game for sure: the delay and the atmosphere, opening week. It was a good test.”