RANDOLPH — Coming off its first loss of the season, the Randolph boys basketball team bounced back in a big way Thursday night at the expense of Ellicottville.
The Cardinals jumped to a 23-5 lead after the first quarter and rolled to a 66-36 non-league win. Senior center Gabe McCoy had 23 points with nine rebounds and three blocks.
Drew Hind added 14 points, five assists and three steals while Griffin Nelson scored 10 points and Jaiden Huntington added eight rebounds and four assists.
For Ellicottville (1-5), Braylon Wyatt scored 12 points and Logan Grinols added 10 points with three assists and three steals. Gavin Dietrich grabbed six rebounds.
AT RANDOLPH Ellicottville (36)
Chudy 0 1-2 1, John 1 0-0 2, B. Wyatt 4 2-2 12, Clark 1 0-0 2, Dietrich 3 0-0 6, C. Wyatt 1 0-0 3, Grinols 3 2-2 10. Totals: 13 5-6 36.
Randolph (66)
Kelly 3 0-1 9, Hind 5 0-0 14, Nelson 5 0-2 10, Conley 2 0-0 4, McCoy 10 3-4 23, Huntington 2 2-2 6. Totals: 27 5-9 66. E’ville 5 19 31 36 Randolph 23 39 51 66
Three-point goals: E’ville 5 (B. Wyatt 2, Grinols 2, C. Wyatt); Rand 7 (Hind 4, Kelly 3). Total fouls: E’ville 9, Rand 8. Fouled out: None.