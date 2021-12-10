After a perfect regular season and sectional championship, the Randolph football team was well-represented on the recently released Section 6 Class D all-star teams and individual awards.
The Cardinals had seven first-team all-stars and four major award winners. Junior running back/linebacker Xander Hind was the Player of the Year after finishing with 1,462 rushing yards (8.7 per carry) and 20 touchdowns in league play. His classmates, Jaiden Huntington and Ryan Carpenter, won Defensive Player of the Year and Offensive Lineman of the Year, respectively. At middle linebacker, Huntington made 66 tackles (50 solo) and marked two interceptions and a sack. Carpenter paved the way up front as Randolph had 2,756 rushing yards and 43 touchdowns.
Brent Brown, in his ninth year leading the Cardinals, won the Class D Coach of the Year. Randolph (10-1, 5-0) won its first sectional title since 2014, enjoying a massive turnaround after a 2-4 record in the spring.
Franklinville/Ellicottville senior quarterback Lucas Marsh earned the Offensive Player of the Year award. Marsh passed for 1,234 yards (77 completions) and 23 touchdowns and ran for 269 yards (67 carries) and three touchdowns.
Hind and senior fullback Luke Pagett made the first-team offense in the backfield, Huntington at tight end and Carpenter at offensive line. Defensive lineman Dillon Schrader (junior), Sterling Skye (junior) and defensive back Josh Bush (senior) represented the Cardinals on the first-team defense.
For F/E (7-3, 3-2), Marsh and two fellow seniors, wide receiver Logan Grinols and offensive lineman Ethan Frank made the first-team offense, and senior defensive end Caleb Ploetz made the first-team defense.
Portville (4-5, 2-3) had three players, all underclassmen linebackers, on the first-team defense: Juniors Zander Keim and Caiden Zollinger and sophomore Kaedon Holcomb.
Cattaraugus-Little Valley senior linebacker Gage Furl made the first-team defense.
CLASS B SOUTH
Olean High senior Jamison Pittman won the Class B South Defensive Player of the Year award, leading Huskies players recognized in the division’s postseason honors.
Pittman made 72 total tackles, including 7.5 for loss, at linebacker this season. He also was the Huskies’ lead running back with more than 900 combined yards (rushing and receiving) for 11 total touchdowns.
Pittman was one of three first-team B South offensive selections from Olean (4-5, 4-2), along with senior quarterback Railey Silvis and junior offensive lineman Chris Bargy. Junior free safety Cade Anastasia made the first-team defense.
For Pioneer (5-4, 3-3), five players earned first-team offense, defense or special teams accolades. The Panthers had three senior defenders on the first team: defensive end Jasiah Jarocinski (senior), linebacker Logan Ellis (senior) and cornerback Jack Lacy (senior). Senior Alex Coder was a first-team offensive line selection and senior Xavier McCluer was the first-team punter.
In other major awards, Iroquois’ Trey Kleitz won Offensive Player of the Year and Iroquois coach Rob Pitzonka was Coach of the Year. Lake Shore won the team sportsmanship award.
CLASS C SOUTH
The Class C South’s All-League recipients included five players from Allegany-Limestone on the first team and four from Salamanca.
For the Gators (5-4, 2-4), junior wide receiver Andrew Giardini and senior offensive lineman Nate Harrington made the first-team C South offense. Linebackers Matt Giardini (senior) and Ahren Faller (junior) and defensive back Anthony Decapua (junior) made the first-team defense.
From Salamanca (7-2, 5-1), junior running back Jesse Stahlman and senior offensive lineman Tre Turner made first-team offense, and two seniors, defensive lineman Kody Shinners and defensive back Cole Hedlund made the first-team defense.
The C South League Player of the Year award went to Fredonia senior quarterback/defensive back Nick Whitfield. Southwestern senior quarterback Aidan Kennedy was the Offensive Player of the Year while Fredonia senior linebacker Matt Lotter won the Defensive Player of the Year award.
Gowanda won the team sportsmanship award and the Panthers’ Ben Krajewski won the league’s individual sportsmanship honor.