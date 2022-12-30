ALLEGANY — An undefeated season is a tall task for any team and while the Otto-Eldred girls basketball team’s looked promising, it ended with a 52-43 loss to Randolph on Day 2 in the Joe DeCerbo Memorial Tournament on Friday.
The Terrors (7-1) went scoreless for the last six minutes of the first half while the Cardinals chipped away at an early O-E lead, bridging the gap to just one (20-19) going into the break.
“I told (our team at halftime that) we were going to take a punch. (Randolph’s) not backing down from us. There’s no way,” said O-E coach Shawn Gray. “That’s a really good team and we had to be ready for it.”
O-E showed some promise early in the third, with Katie Sheeler knocking down a 3-pointer on the first possession, but the Cardinals stuck with them, trading baskets to keep the game close. The Terrors held the lead, slim albeit, until the three-minute mark, where another turnover resulted in a fast break 3-pointer for Randolph to take a two point lead.
From there, the Cardinals stepped on the gas, stripping passes and converting fast break layups to add to their new lead. O-E, rattled and facing tight and quick rotations from the Cardinals defense, became sloppy with the ball, giving up turnover after turnover and forcing shots early in the clock. The Terrors ended the third quarter with a turnover and a deficit of 33-29.
“We just got real, real tentative with the ball. We didn’t take care of the ball like we normally do. We had 14 turnovers to start the fourth quarter, and you can’t beat a good team like Randolph turning the ball over,” said Gray. “We didn’t rebound the way we have to either. Turning the ball over and giving up turnovers are going to kill you at any level.”
Randolph reinstated their full-court-press in the opening possessions of the fourth with similar results, more O-E turnovers and fast break points. While the Terrors made some shots early, they could not keep up with Randolph, who eventually pushed the lead to nine thanks to a steal and layup and a sunk 3-pointer on back to back plays.
While the Terrors were able to cut the lead to five late in the fourth, their window had closed.
Sheeler and Brook Close carried the Terrors on offense, both scoring 13 points with Close hitting four 3-pointers.
GIRLSNON-LEAGUEJOE DECERBO MEMORIAL SHOWCASEEllicottville 66, Allegany-Limestone 31ALLEGANY — Ellicottville’s Dalayla Alexander caught fire at the Joe DeCerbo Memorial Showcase, making five 3-pointers while leading her team with a game-high 28 points.
Alexander scored 18 first-half points as the Eagles mounted a 36-14 halftime lead over the host Gators.
Also for Ellicottville (3-4), Allison Rowland scored 12 points, 10 of them in the first half.
Madison Callen scored 13 points to lead Allegany-Limestone (0-6).
BOYS NON-LEAGUE
JOE DECERBO MEMORIAL SHOWCASEOlean 59, Port Allegany 56, OTALLEGANY — Olean survived a red-hot shooting performance from Port Allegany’s Drew Evens as the Huskies finished off their second win in as many days at the Joe DeCerbo Memorial Showcase.
Evens made nine 3-pointers for Port Allegany, including four in the second quarter and three in the third. Port led 47-40 through three quarters, but Olean clawed its way to a 51-51 tie at the end of regulation, then outscored Port 8-5 in the extra four minutes of overtime.
Thomas Bates led Olean with 19 points while Cade Anastasia had 18 points, including 16 in the first half.
For Port Allegany, Evens scored 28 points and Braylon Button added 10 points.
“We got out to a nice start and then Port A responded in the second by establishing an inside presence and hitting several 3s,” OHS coach Tim Kolasinski said. “Their defense held us to six in the third and we were down by as many as seven late in the game. Our defense responded with a big fourth quarter and we had a shot to win in regulation.
“Defense continued in overtime and we were able to hit some big free throws and withstand Port A’s last chance 3-point attempt to tie.”
BOYS BASKETBALL AT ALLEGANY Olean (59)
Tingley 2 0-1 4, Motley 0 3-4 3, DeRose 2 0-0 6, Anastasia 7 1-2 18, Bates 6 3-5 19, Smith 3 1-2 9. Totals: 20 8-14 59.
Port Allegany (56)
Funk 1 0-0 2, Moses 2 2-3 6, Button 3 4-4 10, Evens 9 1-3 28, Ruding 2 2-6 6, Causer 1 2-2 4. Totals: 18 11-18 56. Olean 19 34 40 51 59 Port 11 33 47 51 56
Three-point goals: Olean 11 (Bates 4, Anastasia 3, DeRose 2, Smith 2); Port 9 (Evens 9). Total fouls: Olean 16, Port 14. Fouled out:
Tingley (O).
GIRLS BASKETBALL AT ALLEGANY Ellicottville (66)
Hurlburt 1 0-0 2, Alexander 9 3-3 28, John 2 0-0 4, Quinn 2 0-0 4, Rowland 5 2-2 12, Northrup 2 1-1 6, Leiper 4 0-2 8, Marsh 1 0-0 2. Totals: 26 7-8 66.
Allegany-Limestone (31)
Stayer 0 2-4 2, Callen 6 1-3 13, Giardini 1 0-0 2, Herzog 2 2-2 7, Hayes 1 0-2 2, Foster 1 0-0 2, Kahm 1 0-0 2. Totals: 12 5-11 31. Ellicottville 19 36 50 66 Allegany-Lime. 8 14 24 31
Three-point goals: E’ville 6 (Alexander 5, Northrup); A-L 1 (Herzog). Total fouls: E’ville 12, A-L 11. Fouled out:
None.
AT ALLEGANY Randolph (52)
Herington 7 6-10 22, S. Pence 3 2-4 10, Morrison 3 0-2 8, Storer 3 0-0 6, K. Pence 1 0-0 2, Dickerson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 8-16 52.
Otto-Eldred (43)
Sheeler 5 1-2 13, Close 4 1-2 13, Merry 3 2-2 9, Heller 2 1-3 5, Drummond 1 0-0 3. Totals: 15 5-9 43. Randolph 7 19 33 52 O-E 13 20 28 43
Three-point goals: Rand 6 (S. Pence 2, Morrison 2, Herington 2); O-E 8 (Close 4, Sheeler 2, Merry, Drummond). Total fouls: Rand 16, O-E 17. Fouled out: None.