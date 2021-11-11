ORCHARD PARK — Highmark Stadium — or one of its many previous names — once may have felt like a second home for the Randolph football team.
The Cardinals won 10 Section 6 championships over a 23-year span from 1992-2014, including three straight from 2012-14 as part of a three-year run to the state championship. But getting back to the Buffalo Bills’ home stadium, site of the Section 6 championship game, proved more difficult over the latter half of last decade.
Friday’s 5 p.m. kickoff against Franklinville/Ellicottville marks Randolph’s first sectional final appearance in seven years. The stars fueling this Cardinal revival — with a 9-0 record entering Friday — grew up with memories of the great Randolph teams that came before them.
“Back when I was a little kid, I think we came to watch in 2013. It was like my dream to get here one day and it’s coming true,” Randolph running back Xander Hind said at Section 6 media day at the stadium on Tuesday.
“It’s awesome to get the chance to be here,” Hind added. “We haven’t been here in a really long time, but we’ve been working hard all year and the work’s paying off. We hope to win this game to keep going.”
Junior Jaiden Huntington never got to see the Cardinals play here, but did see the 2014 team play at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, site of the state championships.
“That was a pretty crazy game,” he said.
“It feels great, we’ve been looking forward to being here,” he said. “We set a goal at the beginning of the year and this was our first goal that we achieved and we’ve just been dreaming of this as little kids down in midgets and peewees and finally getting here is awesome.”
Knowing their numbers had finally gotten to truly competitive levels and much of last year’s team returned with experience from the spring, the Cardinals set lofty goals for themselves.
“We put up our goals every year and certainly this is one of them and this bunch has worked hard, they’ve done everything right that you’re supposed to do every day. It’s not easy to do that every day and they have,” Randolph coach Brent Brown said. “This was a goal, and after the game on Friday (a win over Portville, in Salamanca) you could hear them in the locker room. We were on the 40-yard line coming in and you could hear them whooping it up in there. They’re excited, I mean who wouldn’t be excited? This is fun.
“This is the only section that does this and this is something that you never forget. Once we kick off it’ll be football, but until then you’ve got to look around and take it all in and they’re excited. They love to play, they’re a tight group.”
The dimensions are the same as any high school field, just with a grander backdrop. The experience of stepping on the field can be eye-opening for young players, but Brown said eventually it just becomes another football game.
“Honestly once you start, it’s not (any different),” he said. “But when you come out, when the whole crew comes out, it is impressive to come out there and see it and they’ll all be wide-eyed. But when you come back out and get ready to play, once you start playing the game, it’s the same game.”
Section 6 is the only section in the state to hold its championship at an NFL stadium (the Jets and Giants, of course, play in New Jersey).
Many of Franklinville/Ellicottville’s seniors played on this field as sophomores, but the experience left a bitter taste with a loss to Clymer/Sherman/Panama. F/E got back on top last spring, winning the Section 6 Class D title in a game played in Franklinville due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“It’s definitely a blessing for the kids to be able to come here and play this year at a venue like this,” F/E coach Jason Marsh said. “This is a field that a lot of their heroes played at and it’s just a great experience for them, an experience that the kids didn’t get last year. So these kids are thankful that they have this opportunity but we know we’ve got our work cut out for us on Friday.”
But the sectional championship is back at the Bills’ stadium, giving the Titans another chance to win here.
“I want to win this time,” F/E quarterback Lucas Marsh said. “I saw the seniors go out sad, I want to go out on top, go out with a win, with a smile on my face. I think we’ve got a good chance.”
Logan Grinols is following his older brothers’ footsteps playing at Highmark, but hopes this isn’t the last stop for the Titans.
“It’s pretty exciting,” Grinols said of playing at the stadium. “My brother played when we played here two years ago and they lost, so obviously I’d like to move on from here and play somewhere else farther than this. But it’s pretty cool to always be able to come here.”
