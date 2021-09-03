RANDOLPH — The numbers have finally caught up to where Brent Brown likes to see his Randolph football team.
In recent years, the Cardinals have been one of the many small schools scraping by with low roster numbers in order to keep fielding their own team. That’s not the case this fall, however. Not only does Brown feel his team is getting back to normal by playing in the fall, but they’re doing so with the numbers he had in his first few years as Cardinals head coach.
“We've got some numbers for the first time in probably five years,” Brown said. “So we can do things the way that we used to do things. So it's been fun so far.”
The Cardinals have 29 varsity players to start the season, Brown said, an increase of about 10 from the spring, when they finished a shortened season at 2-4.
“Last year we had 19 and then we had two, three kids get hurt,” he said. “That last game, I think we had 16 dressed. So it's hard to practice when you don't have enough. We do now.”
Randolph still has a young team; with only four seniors, the bulk of this group comes from the junior and sophomore classes. Those younger classes are full of experienced players.
“In a typical year it's a whole year, so kids grow and they change,” Brown said. “We were done the first week of May, so it's only been a couple of months. So physically you haven't noticed much, but you've got a new crop of 10th graders up here, which is a pretty good bunch, so practices have been much better than they were when we've had limited numbers and we had guys hurt last year and everything else. So it's been good.
“I think a lot of these guys that are starting right now, even though they're juniors and we're young, it's their third year that they've been playing varsity. So we're slowly starting to get up to speed. Those kids are going to start playing against kids that are their own age, that they played against their whole lives. So hopefully we'll get a little better.”
Brown expects his seniors, including fullback Luke Pagett and wide receiver Josh Bush, his safety tandem on defense, and running back/corner Christian Burch to be leaders. But some of his juniors should also feel more comfortable stepping into leadership as they mature.
“Jaiden Huntington is going to have to be one of our leaders,” Brown said. "He did a really good job this summer. Ryan Carpenter, who's also been up here, Xander Hind, also been up here. So I'll tell you it's a group now that there was such an age difference when those young kids had come along before that it was hard for them to lead. We only had a couple of seniors both those years and so it just made it difficult (for them to lead). These guys have played together for a long time, so it's night and day.”
Hind will be the lead tailback, while junior Carson Conley takes over at quarterback with offensive weapons including Huntington, a tight end, and wide receivers Bush and Owen Nelson.
“We've got some size,” Brown said. “The last few years we've struggled to find five linemen, and I think we've got 11 linemen to pick from. The (Ryan) Carpenter kid's 290, we've got a couple other kids that are 280, 260, 250. (Xander) Hind will be our feature tailback, he's quick. Carson, he came a long way this summer on 7-on-7 throwing the ball, he's tall, he can run the option. We've got a few options we can do offensively, and defensively we should have some speed.”
Nate Armella returns as the defensive coordinator and Jeff Pagett coaches the linemen for the Cardinals. J.J. Peterson and Chad Slade primarily coach the JVs but also help with the varsity group.
On paper, Randolph looks like it should have its most competitive team in years. Brown will know for sure once they are “playing full speed.”
“That's always the hard part,” he said. “You can practice against your scout team, but you've got to get them to go full speed. Even if you look at us last year in Week 1, we looked like gangbusters and then we had a COVID pause for a week and then played CSP (Clymer/Sherman/Panama) and they played full speed and that's a whole different (game). You've got to get up to playing full speed and that's what everybody will be working on to do that. You've only got two weeks now before you play a game.”
Some of the tougher teams from Class D last year, like Franklinville/Ellicottville and Portville, had loaded senior classes. The Cardinals should be in a similar age range with their opponents this fall.
“That was rough for us as young as we were,” Brown said. “They lose a lot of seniors, so as far as age-wise goes, we're playing against kids that are the same age as us. I don't know if that'll mean we'll be better or not. I've looked at teams before and I've seen them lose hardly anybody, but it was the same kids that we beat the year before. I don't know if we'll be that or if we will turn around and get better ... but I'm hoping we'll be better.”
THE RETURNING starters:
Carson Conley, junior, 6-2, 180, quarterback/defensive end
Jaiden Huntington, junior, 6-2, 190, tight end/middle linebacker
Ryan Carpenter, junior, 6-2, 290, line both ways
Luke Pagett, senior, 6-0, 190, fullback/free safety
Owen Nelson, junior, 5-9, 150, wide receiver/defensive back
Xander Hind, junior, 5-10, 170, running back/linebacker
Josh Bush, senior, 5-10, 165, wide receiver/strong safety
Christian Burch, senior, 5-11 170, running back/defensive back
Sterling Skye, junior, 5-11, 170, offensive line/defensive end
ALSO LETTERING were:
Dillon Schroder, junior, 5-10, 200, line both ways
Preson Burrows, junior, 6-2, 290, line both ways
Jodey Frame, senior, 6-0, 250, line both ways
Payton Slade, junior, 5-10, 160, running back/linebacker
THE PLAYERS, by position:
Offense
Quarterbacks: Conley, Nelson
Running Backs: Hind, Pagett, Slade, Burch, Tristan Farnham (soph., 5-10, 150), Michael Bohall (soph., 5-9, 150)
Ends/Receivers: Nelson, Bush, Talon Rowland (soph., 5-10, 150)
Guards/Tackles: Carpenter, Elial Bryan (soph., 5-11, 225), Devon Winship (soph., 6-1, 230), Frame, Skye, Maverick Adams (soph., 5-11, 200), Jacob Dexter (soph., 5-10, 170), Ethan Johnson (soph., 6-1, 230), Luke Nieman (soph., 5-10, 210), David Root (soph., 5-9, 170), Gavin Stearns (soph., 6-0, 190)
Centers: Schroder, Burrows
Defense
Ends: Conley, Cameron Taylor (soph., 6-1, 185), Skye, Adams, Dexter, Stearns
Guards/Tackles: Carpenter, Winship, Burrows, Frame, Johnson, Nieman, Wolden Bruyere (jr., 6-0, 230)
Linebackers: Huntington, Hind, Bryan, Calan Gumhalter (soph., 5-9, 155), Root, Slade
Defensive Backs: Pagett, Nelson, Rowland, Farnham, Bush, Burch, Bohall, Joe Nottingham (jr., 5-10, 160), Connor Palmeri (jr., 5-10, 160)
THE SCHEDULE:
September
3 — JFK, 7 p.m.
10 — Franklinville/Ellicottville, 7 p.m.
17 — at Geneseo, 7 p.m.
25 — at Clymer/Sherman/Panama, at Panama, 12:30 p.m.
October
1 — Portville, 7 p.m.
8 — at Silver Creek/Forestville, 7 p.m.
15 — Cattaraugus-Little Valley, 7 p.m.
21 — at Eden, 7 p.m.
NEXT: Bolivar-Richburg