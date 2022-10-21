PORTVILLE — Both teams entered with a chance to clinch the top playoff seed and the regular season Section 6 Class D league title.

But the Randolph football team showed why no league foe has been able to stymie the Cardinals yet this year, this time at the expense of Portville. Randolph scored five touchdowns, including two each by running back Xander Hind and tight end Jaiden Huntington, and shut out the Panthers to claim a 39-0 victory in a regular season finale, dashing Portville’s hopes of claiming the section’s No. 1 playoff seed.

