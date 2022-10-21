PORTVILLE — Both teams entered with a chance to clinch the top playoff seed and the regular season Section 6 Class D league title.
But the Randolph football team showed why no league foe has been able to stymie the Cardinals yet this year, this time at the expense of Portville. Randolph scored five touchdowns, including two each by running back Xander Hind and tight end Jaiden Huntington, and shut out the Panthers to claim a 39-0 victory in a regular season finale, dashing Portville’s hopes of claiming the section’s No. 1 playoff seed.
“It means a lot going into the playoffs,” Randolph coach Brent Brown said. “Obviously this could be a team we’re going to see again down the road, so it’s a big one for us.”
Randolph outgained Portville 411-76 in total yardage, including a 313-48 advantage in rushing yards. Hind, one of the top runners in Section 6, led the way again with 27 carries for 218 yards and two touchdowns and also had the game’s longest reception, 48 yards, as part of a two-catch, 62-yard day.
After both teams failed to score on their first possessions, Randolph forced the game’s only turnover — a Portville fumble on midfield pounced on by Randolph’s Maverick Adams — late in the first quarter. On Ranodlph’s first play after the turnover, Hind sprung a 48-yard touchdown run, breaking multiple tackles on the way and firing up his teammates on the sideline.
“That’s a big swing, because you knew they were going to come out and give us their best,” Brown said. “We came out and we switched our sets there after we got the fumble and we kind of figured that we might have a little more success in that, but that was the set we were getting all the penalties in too. But we got done what we needed to get done with that one.”
Randolph was flagged six times for 60 yards, many of them holding penalties.
“Penalties, oh my gosh,” Brown said. “We stopped ourselves I don’t know how many times. We’ve got to clean that up. Holy moly.”
But even when penalties hit the Cardinals, they could find a way to score.
Both of Huntington’s touchdowns occurred on fourth-and-long situations. Midway through the second quarter, back-to-back holding penalties pushed Randolph into a first-and-goal from the Portville 34. But three plays later, quarterback Carson Conley threw a jump ball in the end zone and Huntington came down with a bobbled catch. Later, with the Cardinals looking to extend on their 24-0 halftime lead, Conley hit Huntington again on fourth-and-seven for a 16-yard score early in the fourth quarter.
“He’s a weapon,” Brown said. “You know that, if you get in trouble you can throw it up to him. He had a couple guys on him on the one touchdown, and Carson threw some good balls too. It’s good to be able to do that. There’s been years where we haven’t been able to do that and it’s good to be able to do that too.”
Maverick Adams had the final touchdown run for the Cardinals (8-0, 7-0).
Randolph didn’t surrender much defensively, holding Portville quarterback Luke Petryszak to 26 rushing yards and tailback Kaedon Holcomb to 22 while Petryszak was 5-of-15 through the air for 28 yards.
“They have zero weaknesses,” Portville coach Josh Brooks said. “That’s very rare of a high school team. All 22 guys are very good for them. Credit to those guys for having that type of team. Our message to the kids was we’re happy with your effort, we played hard, even some young kids showed their toughness.”
Portville was without one of its top linemen, Kyran Johnson.
“That certainly made a small difference,” Brooks said. “They were just dominant up front on both sides of the ball. But four big plays, we almost get through the first quarter 0-0 and then Hind breaks one after about six missed tackles. We gave up two touchdowns on fourth and long, that’s a huge difference and then the Hind kid beats us down the seam (with) incredible speed. So if we can eliminate three-quarters of those big plays, that’s a much closer game and anything can happen at that point. It’s a good lesson for us. They’re definitely very talented. “
Portville (6-2, 5-2) is projected to receive the No. 3 seed in Class D as part of a three-way tie for second between Franklinville/Ellicottville and Clymer/Sherman/Panama, all 5-2 in league play.