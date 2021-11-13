ORCHARD PARK — Brent Brown didn’t have to tinker much with his offense during the regular season: in most cases, a ground and pound attack did more than enough. But the Randolph football team kept some cards in its back pocket for the right moment, and showed them off Friday night on a pro stadium stage.
Franklinville/Ellicottville appeared to have an answer for Randolph’s running game early on, playing to a scoreless first quarter. But Randolph opened its offense up, first with a big pass, then with some creative run plays, to take control of Friday's Section 6 Class D championship at Highmark Stadium.
The Cardinals scored three touchdowns in the second quarter and tacked on another in the fourth to run away with a 26-0 victory and their first sectional championship since 2014.
Randolph (10-0) will play Section 5 champion Oakfield-Alabama/Elba in the Far West Regional next Friday in Jamestown at 5 p.m.
Randolph’s offense found a spark with its first big play through the passing game, a fourth-and-19 pass from Carson Conley to running back Xander Hind for a 29-yard touchdown early in the second, the Cardinals’ lone completed pass of the day.
“It was just a fly,” Hind said of the TD route, “beat 'em on the inside and there was no deep safety or anything so I just burned him and he threw a perfect ball to me and (it's a) touchdown.”
Later in the quarter, the Cardinals turned to a wildcat formation with wide receiver Josh Bush taking direct snaps and presenting a third running threat, alongside Hind and fullback Luke Pagett.
“We practice it all the time, hoping we don't have to use it,” Brown said. “But we had some things. So you have to figure at some point, especially if you get in the sectional final and now beyond, you know you're going to have to do more than just turn around and hand it off to Xander and Luke. It was good, those things worked, guys up front did a good job adjusting to it, we'll take it.”
Bush finished with nine carries for 86 yards (five for 81 in the first half), including a 42-yard touchdown run for Randolph’s second score.
“That's really what opened things up for us,” Hind said. “You can't just key on me and Luke anymore. It's everyone you've got to key on now, so it makes our offense just that much better.”
“It's great to have another guy in there when teams just key a few of us,” Pagett added of Bush. “He's been coming off an injury and now he's finally back, 100%, so it's great for us.”
Hind started slow on the ground (12 carries for 39 yards in the first half), but ripped off eight for 75 in the second half and finished with 143 scrimmage yards and three total touchdowns: two rushing and one receiving.
In the second half, the Cardinals didn’t want to leave any chance for the Titans to come back.
“We came out of halftime and we wanted to step on the gas even harder, we wanted to keep going, don't let off at all,” Pagett said. “Just keep going, keep scoring, don't let up.”
“We always go into the half (like it's) 0-0, all gas, no breaks,” Hind added.
Defensively, the Cardinals slowed down a potent F/E passing attack, limiting quarterback Lucas Marsh to 5-of-13 passing for 44 yards. Logan Grinols was the top receiver with four catches for 27 yards.
In Week 2, the F/E tested Randolph in a 36-26 Cardinals win, with Marsh throwing for 183 yards and three touchdowns. But this time, with more of its pass defense installed in the secondary, the Cardinals got too much pressure up front — with sacks by Jodey Frame, Elial Bryan and Ryan Carpenter — to let the Titans get in a rhythm.
“They're big and physical and we really had a hard time handling them up front,” F/E coach Jason Marsh said. “They took us out of the rhythm of what we were trying to do. We had guys open at times and we just couldn't get them the ball. It was that kind of day up front and kudos to them, they're a good football team. We knew that coming in and they definitely lived up to it.
“We got behind and it's hard to play from behind against a team like that.”
Caleb Ploetz had a sack and Beau Bielecki pulled down an interception to force the game’s only turnover for the F/E defense.
The Titans (7-3) held up defensively at times — with scoreless first and third quarters for Randolph — but eventually the Cardinals produced enough big plays.
“That's the way they do it,” Marsh said. “They know they're eventually going to break one, they're going to find a gap. I really thought defensively, especially the first quarter, we played pretty well. They wore us down up front, their physicalness kind of wore us down in the end.”
F/E is set to lose 11 seniors, but figures to remain competitive with its junior varsity team coming off a perfect 2021 campaign (7-0). But Marsh will miss coaching his son, Lucas, along with the rest of the Titans’ graduating class.
“It was a great group of seniors,” Marsh said. “I's hard for me to see him go. But he's a great kid, he's tough, obviously being the coach's son, it's not easy for him some days. But he handled it really well and I'm super proud of him, as well as I am of all of our seniors. They're going to be missed, but we retool. We'll develop some of our young guys and hopefully we'll keep having some success.”
AT ORCHARD PARK
F/E 0 0 0 0 — 0
Randolph 0 18 0 8 — 26
Second Quarter
Randolph - Xander Hind 29 pass from Carson Conley (4 plays, 20 yards); run failed, 6-0
Randolph - Josh Bush 42 run (2 plays, 72 yards); run failed, 12-0
Randolph - Hind 3 run (8 plays, 65 yards); run failed, 18-0
Fourth Quarter
Randolph - Hind 15 run (12 plays, 51 yards); Hind run, 26-0
Team Statistics
F/E Randolph
First Downs 5 18
Rushes-Yards 26-39 49-247
Passing Yards 44 29
Comp-Att.-Int. 5-13-0 1-3-1
Total Offense 83 276
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 8-77 6-48
Punts-Avg. 5-34.2 2-36.0
Total Plays 39 52