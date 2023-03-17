On the morning his team could earn a trip back to Glens Falls, Kevin Hind was feeling nostalgic.
The longtime Randolph boys basketball coach put up a picture from eight years ago: Hind, surrounded by grade school hoopers in red. “On this day 8 years ago, you’re looking at today’s 5 starters,” Hind’s post accompanying the March 7, 2015 photo read.
Those young boys showed just how far they’ve come since they started playing travel basketball with Hind on the weekends.
Those boys — Hind’s son Drew included — weren’t the only members of those former youth teams to earn a trip to the state semifinals over the weekend. So too did Payton Morrison, one of the leaders of the Randolph girls team who played for years with the boys. Later that Saturday, the Randolph girls defeated Pavilion 42-40 to earn a trip to Troy this weekend for their own final four appearance.
“My best friend Ike Morrison’s daughter played with that team for six, seven, eight years, she always played with the boys,” Hind said. “We had all these kids, and Payton. Payton played with us and we traveled every weekend. We’d coach a varsity game on Friday night, hit the road on a bus and be in a hotel the whole weekend with these kids, so Ike and I have had so many big nights talking about getting here together with our two kids, and if I wasn’t able to be in the gym on a night with these guys, Ike was. And if Ike wasn’t, I was.”
Ike is an assistant coach for both the boys and girls. The connection between the teams made for a special Saturday. With their regional plaque in hand, the boys hopped on the bus and rode from Rochester to Buffalo, receiving a big ovation from the Randolph section at Buffalo State College to root on the girls.
“The cool thing is, I was Kevin’s assistant for a couple years, Ike’s been Kevin’s assistant for forever, so both our programs, we do a lot together,” Randolph girls basketball coach David Pihlblad said. “The girls and the boys support each other and the community supports us. We just have a really good situation in Randolph. Our crowd tonight was amazing, we had so many people there supporting. It was a really awesome day for Randolph.”
FOR THE girls team, it’s the first state semifinal trip since 2012, when Randolph reached the state title game, losing by one point to Hoosic Valley. Though last season ended in disappointment, Pihlblad said his team believed it could get here.
“This was our goal from the end of last year when we lost to Frewsburg,” he said. “We had this goal that we wanted to go to states, and our girls, they’ve been motivated. They felt like last year didn’t end the way we should have ended. A lot of our girls play in the offseason, lots and lots of basketball, they’re in the gym all the time. We’re just really proud of the girls, the amount of time and effort that they’ve put into this sport and it shows hard work pays off. We’re just really thrilled. And with the boys winning too, it’s just a really cool moment for our community and both basketball programs.”
The Randolph girls, ranked No. 2 in Class C in the state by the New York State Sports Writers Association, play top-ranked Union Springs on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at Hudson Valley Community College.
It’s been an even longer wait to get to states for the boys, who last reached Glens Falls in 2004.
“(Jamestown coach) Ben Drake is one of my best friends and we’ve been there a couple different times and he’s like, ‘Glens Falls, where the streets are paved with gold,’” Hind said. “That’s just how I think of it, it gives me goosebumps thinking about it. I remember being back there as a 24-year-old kid basically coaching in my second, third, fourth year … coached a lifetime, thousands of hours that these guys have (played).”
Randolph won three sectional titles in four years from 2017-2020 but could never get over the Class C crossover, twice falling to Middle Early College.
“We took a team (to Glens Falls in) 2003-04, I coached a lifetime through my older son Tyler who’s here with me on the bench today,” Hind said. “We’ve just been a basketball family, that’s it, a basketball family. Lived in the gym, dreamed of getting to Glens Falls with Tyler, got cut off a couple times by really good Middle College/OTC teams, won three sectional titles in four years but just couldn’t get over that hump.”
The boys will play Section 4’s Moravia on Friday at 11:15 a.m. in Glens Falls in a matchup of the state’s top-two Class C teams, according to NYSSWA rankings.
When Hind’s players saw that 2015 photo, it brought back memories.
“It’s just amazing seeing that picture. We all stuck together, we’re all buddies, there’s no fighting, no nothing,” senior Jaiden Huntington said. “We all stuck together throughout the years since that picture. That’s the whole reason we’re here.”
Classmate Carson Conley added, “(But) make no mistake about it, you look at that picture, we put the work in to be here and this is very deserving. It’s just ‘keep rolling’ now. We’ve got all the momentum in the world, we feel really good. This excitement, we’re going to ride it right to Glens Falls and we feel really good right now.”