Randolph

Members of both the Randolph girls and boys basketball teams gathered off-court at Buffalo State College to celebrate after both teams won Far West Regional games on Saturday, earning trips to the state semifinals this weekend.

 Photo provided

On the morning his team could earn a trip back to Glens Falls, Kevin Hind was feeling nostalgic.

The longtime Randolph boys basketball coach put up a picture from eight years ago: Hind, surrounded by grade school hoopers in red. “On this day 8 years ago, you’re looking at today’s 5 starters,” Hind’s post accompanying the March 7, 2015 photo read.

