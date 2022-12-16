RANDOLPH — Just over nine months ago, the Salamanca and Randolph boys basketball teams met for a hotly contested playoff game at Jamestown Community College.
Salamanca won that round, 52-47, a round before securing a sectional title. Friday night, the Warriors and Cardinals met again and the score was the same, but for the other side.
Randolph avenged that playoff loss 52-47, handing Salamanca (3-1) its first loss of the early season.
“It’s a really tough place to win,” Salamanca coach Adam Bennett said. “Give them credit, they did a good job in the fourth quarter.
“For parts of the game we played really well and played within ourselves and within our system and how we want to play. Unfortunately we weren’t consistent enough. We had stretches where we were just running around.”
Jaiden Huntington paced the Cardinals (3-0) with 26 points on three 3-pointers and grabbed 15 rebounds. Drew Hind added 14 points with four assists and Griffin Nelson took five steals.
“Great team win, just an incredible atmosphere and packed house,” Randolph coach Kevin Hind noted. “Both teams played extra hard … just a great rivalry game.”
For Salamanca, Andy Herrick scored 17 points and Lucus Brown scored 12 points, all on his four 3-pointers, before fouling out.
“They did a really good job on the glass,” Bennett said of Randolph. “We didn’t defend and rebound well enough down the stretch and that affected our offense. We’ve got to get back to work and make sure we’re always taking care of the things that we can control and winning games with our defense and rebounding.”
The two teams will resume their rivalry at the end of the regular season, Feb. 15 in Salamanca.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. I
Fillmore 76, Genesee Valley/Belfast 34
BELMONT — Fillmore moved to 3-1 with the victory while Genesee Valley/Belfast fell to 4-3.
No other information was made available to the Times Herald.
NON-LEAGUE
Gowanda 60, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 31
CATTARAUGUS — Quentin Center posted 15 points and Gowanda rode a big second quarter to a decisive victory.
Tylor Smith and Blake Herman added 13 and 10 points, respectively, for the Panthers (5-3). Up 15-8 after the first quarter, Gowanda exploded for 29 points over the next eight minutes to bring a 44-17 lead into the break.
Matt Benzel had a team-best eight points for the Timberwolves (90-6).
SOUTHWESTERN TOURNAMENT
Frewsburg 70, Ellicottville 44
JAMESTOWN — Connor Murray paced Frewsburg to a first-round tournament win with 24 points.
For Ellicottville, Owen Chudy scored 14 points and Gavin Dietrich grabbed eight rebounds.
Frewsburg’s Zack Carr added 18 points and Garrett Brink marked 10 points.
FRANKLINVILLE TOURNAMENT
New Life Christian 40, Brocton 34
FRANKLINVILLE — Jefferson Issah piled up 14 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks to spark New Life to a first-round victory.
Nii-Narku Hanson-Nortey added 13 points while his brother, Nii-Noi, had nine for NLC (2-1). Trailing by three after the third quarter, New Life clamped down, using a 13-4 final frame to pull ahead.
“It was a defensive struggle throughout,” New Life coach James Hutter acknowledged, “and then in the fourth we were really able to turn up the defensive intensity and execution and hit some timely shots.”
Michael Garcia had 15 points for Brocton (0-4).
Franklinville 52, Hinsdale 14
FRANKLINVILLE — Noah Shenk racked up 18 points and 10 rebounds to power host Franklinville to a bounce-back victory.
Grant Cornell scored 11 points, Hayden Trietley grabbed six rebounds and Beau Bielecki had five steals for the Panthers (2-3), who jumped out to a 19-1 lead and held a 30-4 advantage at halftime.
Brad Bergstrom and Xander Pascucci each had five points for Hinsdale.
AT CATTARAUGUS Gowanda (60)
Centner 6 1-4 15, Herman 5 0-0 10, Ondus 4 0-4 9, VanNote 1 4-4 6, Smith 4 4-6 13, Rivera 2 0-0 4, Barlow 1 0-0 3. Totals: 23 9-18 60.
Cattaraugus-LV (31)
Benzel 4 0-0 8, C. Young 2 0-0 4, Baxter 1 2-2 5, B. Young 1 0-0 2, Bradley 2 0-0 4, Pilon 0 0-4 0, Brewer 1 1-2 3, Frentz 0 1-2 1, Bronsema 1 0-0 2, Taylor 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 4-10 31. Gowanda 15 44 58 60 Cattaraugus-LV 8 17 25 31
Three-point goals: Gow. 5 (Center 2, Ondus, Smith, Barlow); C-LV 1 (Baxter). Total fouls: Gow. 12, C-LV 14. Fouled out:
None.
AT RANDOLPH Salamanca (47)
Ross 1 0-0 2, Hoag 2 0-0 4, Isaac 0 0-1 0, A. Brown 3 2-3 8, Galante 2 0-1 4, L. Brown 4 0-0 12, A. Herrick 6 4-5 17. Totals: 18 6-10 47.
Randolph (52)
O. Nelson 0 0-1 0, Hind 6 0-0 14, G. Nelson 1 2-3 4, Conley 2 3-4 8, Huntington 9 5-5 26. Totals: 18 10-13 52. Sala 15 27 42 47 Rand 9 25 39 52
Three-point goals: Sala 5 (L. Brown 4, A. Herrick); Rand 6 (Huntington 3, Hind 2, Conley). Total fouls: Sala 17, Rand 15. Fouled out:
L. Brown (S).
JV:
Randolph, 49-25.
AT FRANKLINVILLE New Life Christian (40)
Issah 7 0-2 14, Nii-Narku Hanson-Nortey 6 0-1 13, Nii-Noi Hanson-Nortey 3 0-0 9, Botchway 2 0-0 4, Quampah 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 0-3 40.
Brocton (34)
Garcia 4 3-4 15, Ehmke 3 1-5 8, Gustafson 1 4-6 6, St. George 1 0-1 2, Miller 1 0-0 3, Laurito 0 0-2 0. Totals: 10 8-18 34. New Life 6 13 27 40 Brocton 9 16 30 34
Three-point goals: NLC (4 Nii-Noi Hanson-Nortey 3, Nii-Narku Hanson-Nortey); Brocton 6 (Garcia 4, Emke, Miller). Total fouls: NLC 15, Brocton 11. Fouled out:
Allen (NLC).
AT JAMESTOWN Ellicottville (44)
Chudy 4 6-8 14, Smith 0 6-9 6, John 1 0-0 2, B. Wyatt 2 4-8 8, Benatovich 1 0-0 2, Clark 1 0-0 2, Dietrich 2 1-2 5, C. Wyatt 2 1-2 5. Totals: 13 18-29 44.
Frewsburg (70)
Brink 5 0-0 10, Carr 7 2-2 18, Smith 2 4-8 9, Murray 6 10-11 24, Ramsey 3 0-0 9. Totals: 23 16-21 00. E’ville 10 18 36 44 Frews 13 30 52 70
Three-point goals: E’ville 0; Frews 8 (Ramsey 3, Murray 2, Carr 2, Smith). Total fouls: E’ville 18, Frews 17. Fouled out:
None.
JV: Frewsburg won.