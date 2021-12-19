ALLEGANY — Going into the season, the Portville girls basketball team wanted to get the Randolph thorn out of its side.
Portville’s hopes were derailed, courtesy of an eventual game-winning three-point basket from Randolph seventh-grader and reserve Skylar Herington with 4:25 remaining. The shot came in route to a 46-44 Randolph victory in the girls’ Casey Jones Bracket of the Joe DeCerbo Memorial Tournament on Sunday.
“Portville is a really good team,” Randolph coach David Pihlblad said. “I knew coming in the game was going to be a battle. They give you problems all over the floor. They don’t have a weak spot.”
Portville coach Inga Welty knew the shot could happen.
“We have been watching her and knew she could shoot,” she said. “It stinks … she got us tonight.”
After a 61-47 victory over Allegany-Limestone in Saturday’s first round, Portville, in search of its first IAABO tournament title in Welty’s tenure, just missed the opportunity. The Panthers were forced to play without one of its starters in Mia Welty.
“I’m trying to not be frustrated. We’re trying to compete,” Welty said. “This is the first time we have really been tested. “Being without Mia really hurt us. This is the first time the starters played the majority of the game. In fact, they played the entire game.”
The Panthers gave themselves a chance. They had a slight lead through the first three quarters before falling short in the end. Sophomore Lilly Bentley had a big double-double of 13 points and 22 rebounds, 16 of those offensive.
“She’s a really special player,” Welty said of Bentley. “You have to plan for her. We’ll keep working to get her better.”
Ava Haynes also scored in double figures (11 points) while grabbing five rebounds.
“Ava does the small things,” Welty added. “She gets to the block and executes really well.”
Turnovers, free throws and miscues never let the Panthers’ lead extend beyond seven and loomed large over the final few minutes. Welty hopes the loss serves as a teachable moment for her group.
“Free throws are called free throws for a reason,” said Welty, whose team finished an uncharacteristic 5-of-15 at the stripe. “You need to make more than we did. We have a lot to go back to the drawing board about.”
Portville’s one-possession loss came after a trio of close setbacks to the Cardinals last year, including twice in regular season play (61-56 and 55-46) and again in the Section 6 Class C quarterfinals (51-47). It was the Panthers’ first loss of the 2021-22 campaign after five-straight wins and two in-season tournament titles over the season’s first three weeks.
“Our three games last year went down to the wire,” Pihlblad noted. “With (Bentley) and the Welty twins (Mallory and Mia,) they are just a really tough team.”
Mallory Welty made her presence known, too, chipping in six rebounds and three assists. She racked up 22 points while Bentley had 12 and Haynes 11 in Portville’s win over A-L the previous day.
Welty expects her team to bounce back after its first setback of the year.
“Our expectations are the same as every other year,” she said. “One loss does not define any team. We want to win our league, (Class C1), and maybe get another shot at Randolph (in the playoffs).”
Portville took a 24-23 lead at the break, and expanded it to begin the second stanza. Randolph had other plans.
“We really turned up the press and hoped our shots fell. Luckily, they did,” Pihlblad said.
Welty could pinpoint what changed the direction of the game.
“You have to give credit to Randolph, they pressured the ball really well,” she said. “We need to know what to do once we get past the first line of the press. If we had Mia, we could have everyone in their usual positions.”
Welty hopes the loss can provide her team with some motivation moving forward.
“I hope we learn from the loss and use it to our advantage later in the year,” she said.
Peyton Morrison led the Cardinals with 18 points and four assists. Olean fell to Randolph in Saturday’s first round, 50-34, before meeting A-L in the consolation game.