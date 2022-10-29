A personality test I once took determined I am a perfectionist. This must be true for I often find myself hesitating or even refusing to attempt things, things I know I can do, because they may not turn out to be perfect.
Mix this in with all my other shortcomings and I must really be a frustration to others around me and to my Heavenly Father as well. Though I obey all his commandments, there is much I could do better.
But this trait forces me to examine every minute detail of my undertakings, and this is a good thing in many ways as it’s made me a very successful outdoorsman. But the often total lack of detail in others' actions and approach to hunting and fishing drives me up the wall. I throw my hands up in the air and shout: “What were they thinking?”
I'M ADDICTED to the series "Alone." Contestants are dropped in the middle of nowhere and forced to live off the land with only 10 items into the winter. Starvation and the lack of society soon eliminate the weak, then the strong. The last one standing wins $500,000. Each and every rabbit, trout, squirrel, porcupine — even mouse — that is caught is of critical importance.
The most consistent, glaring, obvious, maddening error it seems every contestant makes — at least initially — is dragging fish in by force, giving even a well-hooked trout or salmon every opportunity to break the line or rip loose. Then, not content with playing the fool to that point, they stand with an idiot grin on their face and hold the violently thrashing fish over the water. Yes, OVER THE WATER!
More often than not, unless the hook has been nailed, glued, cemented, epoxied and sewn, triple stitched, in place the hook finally tears free and the fish falls back into the water.
Oh, the moaning, remorse, sorrow, tears, sharp, biting hunger pains of the contestant. Oh, poor me, they lament.
Well, you can’t fix stupid.
THIS FALL I HAVE seriously reconsidered which broadhead to use in archery hunting. For years I have used Rage and never lost a deer with them. But I have been disappointed with their often very meager blood trails.
This is understandable, I guess. At impact the long, single cut in the hide matches the cut in the rib cage. If the two cuts align it's easy for the blood to leak out. However, as the deer runs those cuts seldom are in alignment, the skin covering the cut more often than not, the bleeding largely internal. The result is a couple of drops of blood here, a couple of drops there.
I have had to use all my skill and patience, along with some luck, to unravel bucks' erratic paths and finally find the tricky animals. That’s very hard on the nerves, I can tell you; I’m mortified of losing a fatally hit deer.
My concerns solidified this fall when one of my good friends lost his buck. The shot was good, at dusk, the Lumenok arrow was found, covered in blood, but in the field grass no blood trail could be discovered. The next morning, more by luck than anything else, the buck was discovered, what was left of it. Coyotes had completely ruined what they didn’t eat.
The buck had been hit perfectly, but did a right-angle turn as soon as he was out of sight and ran parallel across the hillside instead of downhill where the hunter had concentrated his efforts. He made it the expected 200 yards and piled up, but 200 yards is a long, long way if you’re searching in the wrong direction, especially if it's at a right angle.
So, I bit the bullet and decided to change broadheads, afraid if I didn’t follow what experience appeared to be teaching me, I’d possibly lose my next buck. After some research — enough, I hope — I settled on NAP, three-blade, cam lock, 100 grain, 400 fps-rated Spitfires.
Two-bladed Rage have a total cutting surface of 4 inches. The 1¾-inch Spitfire a total of more than 5 inches. There's greater length of cut in a triangle shape. For the life of me it doesn’t seem possible that a three-bladed cut in a triangular shape can’t help but leave a better blood trail and bleed out faster. Well, I hope to soon find out and will keep you posted.
I HAVE ALWAYS been a wee bit leery of trail cameras. They’re great for backyards and other places where the deer expect human scent, battery odor, funny lights and all sorts of different sounds covering the animal's complete hearing spectrum. However, a smart buck may or may not appreciate any of the above in his own backyard.
Since I have to retrain myself every hunting season, a wearying and frustrating task I must admit, gadgets like trail cameras don’t come naturally to me for, simple as they are, I’m simpler still.
Therefore, I asked myself why I’d placed the camera too close to the scrape, upside down, at too steep an angle with the date and time inoperative. I did have a nasty cold at the time.
The picture of my boots was nice, the night flash of nothing but an antler tip less than illuminating and I fear the camera spooked the buck. What was wrong with just hunting the scrape; why leave all this sign?
I think I’ll hide my head in the leaves, or is it sand?