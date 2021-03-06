OLEAN — It was the latest indication that the Olean boys basketball team is beginning to peak at the right time …
And that it’s a much better team than what it was at the start of the year.
Kamdyn McClain led four double-digit scorers with 16 points, including four 3-pointers, and Olean avenged another loss in convincing fashion, topping Fredonia, 74-51, in a CCAA West I matchup on Friday night. Jason Brooks and Kaleb Ramadhan each added 14 points while Stephen Hoffman notched 13 for the Huskies.
A game earlier, OHS downed Southwestern by 10 after falling to the Trojans by a bucket (60-58) on Feb. 12. On Friday, it had little problem in dispatching the Hillbillies after dropping a 60-55 decision to Fredonia on Feb. 15
Olean was 0-3 after suffering those two league losses at the time. It’s since won seven-straight and remains within a game of Allegany-Limestone for first place in the league standings, whom it currently owns the head-to-head tiebreaker over and will meet in a rematch on Tuesday.
The Huskies took an early 20-9 lead and built it up to 44-19 at the break. They drained an impressive 13 3-pointers, getting at least one trey from seven different players.
Additionally, Olean held Fredonia star Tyler Putney, who’d been averaging nearly 20 points per game, to just two.
“It was a total team effort on defense that propelled us to a large halftime lead,” Olean coach Tim Kolasinski said. “I have to highlight Kaleb, who was tasked with guarding Putney. He led the way in the tremendous effort in limiting him to just two points.”
Ethan Fry had 18 points while Troy Lemiszko had 15 for Fredonia (6-4).
CCAA EAST I
Chautauqua Lake 59, Portville 46
PORTVILLE — Joe Long registered 25 points and 10 rebounds and Nate Adams had 12 points to lead Chautauqua Lake.
After falling into a 36-21 hole at halftime, Portville rallied to within five points entering the fourth quarter (42-37), but the Thunderbirds (6-3, 5-1) outscored the Panthers 17-9 over the final eight minutes to seal the outcome.
“Chautauqua Lake played very tough defense on the perimeter which gave us fits in the first half,” PCS coach Bill Torrey said. “This, coupled with solid guard play offensively, put us down 15 at half.
“I was very proud of our effort in the second half. We were able to make a few adjustments and out score them 16-6 in the third quarter and cut their lead to three early in the fourth. Balanced scoring (from CL) in the fourth and some costly turnovers by us would end up putting it out of reach.”
Maxx Yehl totaled 11 points, nine rebounds and three steals while Joe Long collected 12 points, five boards and three helpers for the Panthers (3-3, 2-2). Luke Petruzzi had a team-best 15 points for Portville.
CCAA EAST II
Ellicottville 59, North Collins 38
ELLICOTTVILLE — Clayton Rowland had an impressive all-around effort of 12 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and five steals to pace Ellicottville.
Leif Jimerson had a similarly strong outing with 14 points, five rebounds, three helpers and four steals for the Eagles. Logan Grinols notched 15 points while Wyatt Chudy chipped in five rebounds and seven steals.
“We were able to win tonight despite struggling from the field,” Ellicottville coach Dave McCann said. “We were getting good looks all night, we just weren’t capitalizing. Luckily, like it has been most of the season, our defensive effort was strong.”
Chris Smith and Dominic Fricano each had 10 points for North Collins (2-6).
Franklinville 61, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 49
CATTARAUGUS — Blake Frank poured in 29 points and Logan Frank had 17 to key Franklinville.
The Panthers held a sizable advantage at the line in topping C-LV for the second time this season — Franklinville made 16-of-26 free throws while the Timberwolves were 9-for-13. C-LV managed to close a 21-point halftime gap to 10 entering the fourth quarter, but the Panthers (7-2) played a strong final frame to close it out and earn their third-straight win.
John Visnesky had 14 points while Josh Halterman added 11 for C-LV (5-4).
NON-LEAGUE
Fillmore 59, Hinsdale 12
HINSDALE — Will Roeske scored 14 points and nine total players contributed at least three points to guide Fillmore.
The Eagles finished the regular season 7-3.
Zach Byrne had six points for Hinsdale (1-9).
AT PORTVILLE Chautauqua Lake (59)
Adams 5 0-0 12, Ormsby 2 0-2 4, Anderson 1 0-0 2, Engdahl 3 0-1 6, Waters 10 0-0 25, Sauerland 1 0-0 3, Godfrey 2 3-4 7. Totals: 24 3-7 59.
Portville (46)
Griffin 1 3-4 6, Long 5 2-2 12, Petryszak 1 0-0 2, Petruzzi 5 5-7 15, Yehl 4 2-3 11. Totals: 16 12-16 46. CL 22 36 42 59 Portville 12 21 37 46
Three-point goals: CL 8 (Adams 2, Waters 5, Sauerland); Portville 2 (Griffin, Yehl). Total fouls: CL 16, Portville 10. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Portville won.
AT ELLICOTTVILLE North Collins (38)
Klawinski 2 0-0 4, Ebersole 2 0-0 4, Teijeira 1 0-0 2, Warsaw 1 2-3 5, Downes 0 1-2 1, Parnitzke 1 0-0 2, Smith 4 2-2 10, Fricano 4 2-2 10. Totals: 15 7-9 38.
Ellicottville (59)
Marsh 3 0-0 6, Jimerson 5 4-7 14, Rowland 4 3-6 12, Chudy 2 0-0 5, Grinols 7 0-0 15, Kryniski 0 0-2 0, Dietrich 2 3-3 7. Totals: 23 10-18 59. NC 6 12 25 38 Ellicottville 15 30 46 59
Three-point goals:
NC 1 (Warsaw); Ellicottville 3 (Rowland, Chudy, Grinols).
AT CATTARAUGUS Franklinville (61)
Bielecki 2 0-0 4, B. Frank 10 9-14 29, Peters 1 1-2 3, Terwilliger 2 1-2 5, Shenk 1 0-0 3, L. Frank 5 5-6 17, Stewart 0 0-2 0. Totals: 21 16-26 61.
Cattaraugus-Little Valley (49)
Colton 1 0-2 2, Savidge 2 0-0 5, Perkins 3 1-1 9, Volk 1 0-0 3, Frentz 1 0-0 3, Furl 0 2-2 2, Halterman 3 2-2 11, Visnesky 5 4-6 14. Totals: 16 9-13 49. Franklinville 18 38 47 61 CLV 10 17 37 49
Three-point goals: Franklinville 3 (Shenk, L. Frank 2); CLV 8 (Savidge, Perkins 2, Volk, Frentz, Halterman 3). Total fouls: Franklinville 14, CLV 22. Fouled out:
Furl.
JV
: Cattaraugus-Little Valley won
AT OLEAN Fredonia (51)
Putey 1 0-0 2, Berg 6 0-0 14, Frazier 1 0-0 2, Lemiszko 5 5-5 15, Fry 8 1-2 18. Totals: 21 6-7 51.
Olean (74)
James 2 1-2 6, McClain 6 0-0 16, Brooks 6 0-0 14, Potter 3 0-1 8, Ramadan 5 2-2 14, Hoffman 6 0-0 13, Perry 1 0-0 3. Totals: 29 3-5 74. Fredonia 9 19 40 51 Olean 20 44 61 74
Three-point goals: Fredonia 3 (Berg 2, Fry); Olean 13 (James, McClain 4, Brooks 2, Potter 2, Ramadhan 2, Hoffman, Perry). Total fouls: Fredonia 6, Olean 11. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Olean, 64-44.
AT HINSDALE FILLMORE (59)
Rust 2 1-2 6, C. Sisson 2 0-0 4, Buck 2 0-0 4, Z. Sisson 1 0-0 3, Valentine 4 0-0 8, Wolfer 2 0-1 5, Majoros 3 3-3 9, Ward 0 1-4 1, Colombo 2 1-3 5, Roeske 7 0-0 14. Totals: 25 6-13 59.
Hinsdale (12)
Byrne 2 0-0 6, S. Cashimere 1 0-0 2, Barton 2 0-0 4, E. Cashimere 0 0-0 0, Keenan 0 0-0 0. Totals: 5 0-0 12. Fillmore 14 29 45 59 Hinsdale 2 4 7 12
Three-point goals: Fillmore 3 (Rust, Z. Sisson, Wolfer); Hinsdale 2 (Byrne). Total fouls: Fillmore 2, Hinsdale 12. Fouled out: None.