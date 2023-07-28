OLEAN — The Olean Oilers opening game of the New York Collegiate Baseball Championship series against Rochester was suspended on Friday night with the Ridgemen leading 4-1 in the sixth inning.
The game will resume at 4 p.m. tomorrow at Rochester’s Basket Road Field in Webster with Game 2 to follow after. Game 3, if necessary, is scheduled for noon on Sunday at Rochester’s home field.
Matt Fidurko, Olean team president, said NYCBL bylaws state that a championship series game with fewer than six innings completed is to be resumed the next day at the same location. However, Fidurko added that following the rule “was not practical” in this instance.
“It’s calling for rain here (Saturday) in Olean,” he said. “It’s not practical for Rochester to drive here two hours to play 3 1/2 innings and us to go there on Sunday.”
Presenting another challenge, Fidurko didn’t know if he could schedule a bus to transport the Oilers on Sunday. If a Game 3 is needed, the Oilers will stay in Rochester Saturday night.
“I talked with our coaches, I talked with our board members that were present,” Fidurko said. “We talked to Rochester as well and agreed to do what we did.”
Play was stopped with one out in the top of the sixth inning when lightning struck in the vicinity of Bradner Stadium at 8:14 p.m. A steady rain followed, and at 9:23 p.m the game was officially suspended.
The Ridgemen had already scored one run in the sixth and had runners on first and second when the action was halted.
A potent Oilers offense that put up 314 runs in the regular season, an average of 7.48 per game, was limited to three hits through five innings. Their run came on Chase Fischer’s fourth-inning leadoff home run, his team-leading sixth of the summer.
Olean starter Adam Martin gave up four runs on eight hits over 5 1/3 innings. He struck out three and walked one.
Martin was lifted for Owen Gerba in the sixth inning with runners on first and third. Gerba gave up an RBI single to Alec Blakested for Rochester’s fourth run.
The Ridgemen plated two runs in the first as Joey Grabanski hammered an RBI double off the leftfield fence and Kody Putnam followed with an infield single to plate another run.
Rochester also got a solo home run from Jorge Arispuro in the fifth.
Dawson Morrow allowed a run on three Oiler hits in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out four and walked four.
The tall righthander worked out of trouble after loading the bases with three walks in the second. Blaise Zeiders grounded out to end the Olean threat.
The Oilers then put runners on first and third with two outs against Morrow in the fifth. The Ridgemen brought in reliever Teron Williams, who promptly struck out Fischer to end the inning.
The Western Division champion Oilers (27-16-1) had handed Rochester (33-10-1) two of its 10 regular season losses with a doubleheader sweep at Bradner on June 10.
Olean is playing in its second consecutive league championship series and fifth overall. The team’s last title came in 2016 when it defended its 2015 championship.
The Oilers lost to Cortland in last year’s championship series after winning the opening game at home. Olean will have to win twice in suburban Rochester to notch its third league championship since joining the NYCBL in 2012.
“We’re confident,” Fidurko said. “We’re only down 4-1. We’re confident we can come back in Game 1 and battle them in Game 2 and in Game 3 if needed. They have a great field, a turf field with lights. We’re confident it’s the best decision for us.”