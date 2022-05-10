SALAMANCA — Laurie Lafferty-John described it as liberating to finally have a picture-perfect day for competition.
Her Salamanca girls track and field team made the most of it.
Jillian Rae won both throwing events, the discus in notable fashion, to lead the Warriors to a 97-38 triumph over Gowanda in a CCAA battle Tuesday night. Rae tossed the discus in 93 feet, four inches, fifth-best in school history and a mark that automatically qualifies her for the Section 6 championships.
Michaelynn Lecceardone was a triple-winner, taking the 100 hurdles, long jump and triple jump while eighth-grader Gabbi Bly won both distance events for the Warriors, who logged 20 total personal bests. Harley Brown claimed the 400 hurdles with a personal-best time, Summer Downey won the 100 and Isabella Milks took the high jump. Aliyah Lee won the pole vault by clearing her best at seven feet, a top 10 mark in program annals.
“The best part of today was watching the kids actually enjoy the competition and to see them finally be able to stay warmed up and have a chance at getting their best today,” Lafferty-John said. “I feel as a team we are really peaking at the right time. Our girls our hungry for improvement and are working hard at practices to hone in on technique and mental preparation.”
Alex Liszkiewicz won the 200 and 400 for Gowanda.
Iroquois 88, Pioneer 48YORKSHIRE — Ava Cimini produced on the track and in the field, winning the 400 hurdles and long jump to guide Iroquois.
Brianna Blachowicz controlled the sprints, winning the 100 and 200 as Iroquois won 11 of 17 contested events.
Brooklyn Lazarz was part of three victories for Pioneer, claiming the 800 and 1,500 and anchoring the first-place 3,200 relay team. Faith Ruppert tied for the win in the 100 hurdles and was also part of the winning 1,600 relay team and Ella Fyock claimed the triple jump.
Olean 76, Dunkirk 33
DUNKIRK — Lily Schena took first in three events, the 100, 200 and long jump, and Olean turned in one of its most complete performances of the season for the win.
Molly DeRose (100 hurdles), Nya Martinelli (3,000), Chelsea Lemmer (high jump), Jem Fayson (triple jump), Lexi Benjamin (shot put) and Hailee Zalwsky (discus) all added an individual first for the Huskies.
Olean won five of six field events for a 43-7 advantage to help pull away from what had been a narrow 33-26 edge in the track events.
Siera Porpiglia won the 800 and 1,500 and was part of the winning 1,600 relay team for Dunkirk.
AT YORKSHIRE
Iroquois 88, Pioneer 48
100: Blachowicz (I) :13.4; 200: Blachowicz (I) :27.11; 400: Current (I) 1:03.7; 800: Lazarz (P) 2:44.4; 1,500: Lazarz (P) 5:20.5; 3,000: Jamol (I); 400 relay: Iroquois :55.0; 1,600 relay: Pioneer (Ruppert, Drennan, Kless, Matuszak) 4:30.3; 3,200 relay: Pioneer (Drennan, Agen, Gilbert, Lazarz) 10:58.0; 100 hurdles: Ruppert (P)/Wolkowiak (I) :17.9; 400 hurdles: Cimini (I) 1:15.7; long jump: Cimini (I) 14-9; triple jump: Fyock (P) 30-10; high jump: Losek (I) 4-6; shot put: Kenalski (I) 30-2; discus: Thomas (I) 79-9; pole vault: Wolkowiak (I) 8-3.
AT SALAMANCA
Salamanca 97, Gowanda 38
100: Downey (S) :14.5; 200: Liszkiewicz (G) :30.0; 400: Liszkiewicz (G) 1:10.5; 800: Wilson (G) 2:55.8; 1,500: Bly (S) 6:33.3; 3,000: Bly (S) 14:32.2; 400 relay: Gowanda (Wilson, Ruzycki, Fort, Harvey) 1:00.6; 1,600 relay: Salamanca (Deboy, Brown, Downey, Lee), 3,200 relay: Salamanca (Brown, Milks, Bly, Oyer) 13:56.3; 100 hurdles: Lecceardone (S) :19.5; 400 hurdles: Brown (S) 1:17.2; long jump: Lecceardone (S) 12-5 3/4; triple jump: Lecceardone (S) 27-11; high jump: Milks (S) 4-4; shot put: Rae (S) 31-2; discus: Rae (S) 93-4; pole vault: Lee (S) 7-0.
AT DUNKIRK
Olean 76, Dunkirk 33
100: Schena (O) :13.2; 200: Schena (O) :28.3; 400: Jacques (D) 1:04.8; 800: Porpiglia (D) 2:44.4; 1,500: Porpiglia (D) 5:37.3; 3,000: Martinelli (O) :14:18.5; 400 relay: not contested; 1,600 relay: Dunkirk (Jacques, Taylor, Cooper, Porpiglia) 4:50.7, 3,200 relay: not contested; 100 hurdles: DeRose (O) :21.4; 400 hurdles: not contested; long jump: Schena (O) 15-1 1/2; triple jump: Fayson (O) 28-10 1/4; high jump: Lemmer (O) 3-10; shot put: Benjamin (O) 25-9 1/2; discus: Zalwsky (O) 71-3; pole vault: Cooper (D) 7-6.
(Omitted from Tuesday’s paper)
AT FRANKLINVILLE
Franklinville/Eville 95, Portville 45
100: Je. Wyant (P) :13.2; 200: Ty. Herman (FE) :27.0; 400: Ty. Herman (FE) :59.3; 800: Chudy (FE) 2:40.7; 1,500: Williams (FE) 5:38.0; 3,000: Chudy (FE) 13:02.6; 400 relay: Portville (Dean, Daley, Je. Wyant, Ju. Wyant) :52.7; 1,600 relay: Portville (Daley, Hatch, Je. Wyant, Ju. Wyant) 4:18.0; 3,200 relay: F/E (Tatlow, Williams, Chudy, Kaleta) 11:47.5; 100 hurdles: Hurlburt (FE) :17.9; 400 hurdles: Slavinski (FE) 1:13.2; long jump: Ty. Herman (FE) 15-2 1/2; triple jump: Haynes (P) 26-10; high jump: Haynes (P) 4-6; shot put: Ta. Herman (FE) 32-6; discus: Ta. Herman (FE) 85-1; pole vault: Dean (P) 7-6.