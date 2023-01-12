OLEAN — Despite 35 points from Luca Quinn, the Archbishop Walsh boys basketball team dropped a non-league challenge from visiting Chautauqua Christian on Thursday.
Quinn made five 3-pointers in the game as Walsh fell 78-66.
Also for Walsh , Kellan Brady had 18 points.
For Chautauqua Christian, Brady Smart poured in 32 points and Kenton Dahlin had 22 points.
New Life Christian 55, Elmira Defenders 33
ELMIRA — Jefferson Issah paced New Life Christian (5-3) with 27 points and 15 rebounds for a double-double and added six blocks to key New Life’s defense.
Nii Narku Hanson-Nortey added 12 points and nine assists for NLC and his brother Nii Noi Hanson-Nortey grabbed 12 rebounds.
For the Elmira Defenders, Bradyn Townson scored eight points.
Hammondsport 47, Houghton 27
HAMMONDSPORT — Isaiyah Ali paced Hammondsport with 16 points while Henry Morrison had 12 points and Ben Dluzak scored 11.
Jack Prentice scored 15 points in a loss for Houghton (1-5).
AT ELMIRA
New Life Christian (55)
Issah 11 5-12 27, Nii Narku Hanson-Nortey 5 0-0 12, Nii Noi Hanson-Nortey 3 2-4 9, Allen 1 0-0 2, Quampah 1 0-0 3, Selikem 1 0-0 2, Botchway 0 0-4 0. Totals: 22 7-20 55.
Elmira Defenders (33)
Townson 3 2-3 8, S. Watson 3 0-0 7, Morris 3 0-0 6, Sturdivent 1 0-0 3, G. Locke 1 0-2 2, M. Watson 1 0-0 2, Z. Locke 1 0-0 2, L. Townson 1 0-0 3. Totals: 14 2-5 33.
NLC;13;25;39;55
Elmira;5;17;26;33
Three-point goals: NLC 4 (Nii Narku 2, Nii Noi, Quampah); Elmira 3 (S. Watson, Sturdivent, L. Townson). Total fouls: NLC 11, Elmira 21. Fouled out: J. Morris (ED).
AT HAMMONDSPORT
Houghton (27)
Jack Prentice 5 4-4 15, Adenuga 2 3-4 8, Qi 1 0-0 2, Zhang 1 0-0 2, Davidson 0 0-0 . Totals: 9 6-7 27.
Hammondsport (47)
Henry Morrison 4 2-2 12, Casselbury 1 0-0 2, Morrison 1 0-0 2, Ben Dluzak 5 0-0 11, Isaiyah Ali 8 0-0 16, Brown 1 0-0 2, Cook 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 2-2 00.
Houghton;5;7;18;27
Hamm.;11;25;39;47
Three-point goals: Houghton 2 (Prentice, Adenuga); Hamm. 3 (Morrison 2, Dluzak). Total fouls: Houghton 8, Hamm. 14. Fouled out: Adenuga (Ho.).
AT OLEAN
Chautauqua Christian (78)
Peterson 1 0-2 2, Ryan 3 2-2 9, Smart 10 11-12 32, Dahlin 5 10-11 22, Linn 1 0-0 2, Cook 5 1-2 11: Totals 25 24-29 78.
Archbishop Walsh (66)
Brady 7 4-6 18, Quinn 14 2-4 35, Przybyla 1 0-0 3, Forney 3 0-2 6, Saxton 2 0-0 4, Smith 0 0-0 0: Totals 27 6-10 66.
CC;21;33;54;78
Walsh;16;30;48;66
Three-point goals: CC 3 (Dahlin 2, Ryan); Walsh 6 (Quinn 5, Przybyla). Total fouls: CC 14, Walsh 13. Fouled out: Ryan (CC), Brady (AW).