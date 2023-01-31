BUFFALO — It was the high point total for any Big 30 basketball player, in either gender, this season.
Indeed, on Tuesday night at Falk School, Archbishop Walsh sophomore Luca Quinn exploded for an astounding 51 points. Unfortunately for the Eagles, in a wild game that featured 40 fouls and several out of bounds turnovers due to Falk’s small gym and tight quarters down the sideline, it came in a hard-luck loss.
Joseph McGhee highlighted a trio of double-digit scorers with 23 points as Falk, with the help of a last-second shot, held off Walsh, 72-70, in an Independent Athletic Conference matchup.
Falk had a 12-point halftime lead, but the Eagles, behind Quinn, roared back with a 24-12 third quarter to tie it up entering the fourth quarter. In a high-scoring final eight minutes (22-21 in favor of Falk), the Falcons made a go-ahead bucket with five seconds remaining and Walsh missed a deep, potential game-winning 3 at the buzzer.
“We called timeout and drew up a play,” Walsh coach Mike Brady said of the final possession. “But we had to take the ball up the length of the floor. Luca ended up pulling up pretty much from just inside halfcourt, had three guys draped on him and still almost made it. We went right down to the end.”
Quinn made 21 total field goals, including five 3-pointers and went 4-for-9 at the free throw line. Kellan Brady added 15 points for the Eagles (3-10). Noah Robinson and Christopher Simmons added 20 and 13 points, respectively, for Falk.
“For a sophomore, the kid is young, and he has so much potential, so much growth,” the elder Brady said of Quinn. When he gets to put his head down and go, he can change the game on his own. He really makes a big difference. He just carries us. Between him and Kellan (a junior), that’s a sophomore and junior carrying our team. We only have one senior. Being a young team, the future looks bright for these guys.”
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. I
Fillmore 74, Genesee Valley/Belfast 59
FILLMORE — Zach Sisson racked up 25 points and Jair Bialek netted 22 to key Fillmore to its fifth-straight win.
Those two also combined for seven 3-pointers as Fillmore hit 10 as a team. The Eagles (10-4) used an initial 29-6 outburst to take control and led by nearly 30 (71-43) entering the fourth quarter.
“Our defense really got us off to a great start,” Fillmore coach Randy Crouch said. “Getting the early points in transition seems to get us in an offensive rhythm and we feed off of that. Zach and Jair had great nights offensively, but it’s little details like Brent (Zubikowski), Mitchell (Ward) and Luke (Colombo) doing the dirty work on the glass and finding open guys that have us on a bit of a roll.
“Our bench has really provided great minutes, and that has helped us.”
Jacob Borden scored 13 points while Kadin Logue tallied 13 and Thai Norasethaporn added 11 for Genesee Valley/Belfast (5-10).
NON-LEAGUE
Hornell 57, Wellsville 43
WELLSVILLE — Gennaro Picco racked up 26 points, including a 10-of-14 effort at the free throw line, and Hornell used a big fourth quarter to earn the win.
Wellsvile held a narrow 26-24 halftime lead and was able to push it to double digits (45-35) after the third quarter. The Red Raiders, however, exploded for 22 fourth-quarter points in a 22-8 stretch to secure the comeback victory.
Picco scored 16 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter, including a 10-of-11 mark at the line to help Hornell back in it. Though the Red Raiders were whistled for two more fouls (19-17), they held a big advantage at the line, making 17-of-26 to Wellsville’s 9-of-16 effort.
Logan Dunbar notched 17 points while Cody Costello and J.J. Howard both had 12 points for Wellsville. The Lions gave Hornell everything it could handle in their home gym after falling to the Red Raiders 59-46 earlier in the year.