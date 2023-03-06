OLEAN — Luca Quinn had done it to a number of opponents this year.
Mostly, however, he had done it to Gow.
The Archbishop Walsh sophomore had exploded with outings of 41 and 42 points in a pair of regular season meetings against the South Wales-based prep school — both victories. And he did it again in a playoff rematch on Monday.
Quinn piled up another 42 points as No. 4 Walsh — in the last varsity basketball game that will be held on the North 24th Street campus — dispatched fifth-seeded Gow, 72-68, in an IAC first-round matchup. The Eagles (6-14) will now meet No. 1 New Life Christian in today’s semifinals (5 o’clock) at Daemen College.
In what Walsh coach Mike Brady described as a “game of runs,” Walsh jumped out to a 20-11 lead before Gow tied it at halftime (36-36). The Eagles then brought an eight-point lead into the fourth quarter before hanging on.
“We went into halftime and made some adjustments,” Brady said. “We played man-to-man the entire game, but we changed it up, the matchups in the second half, and I think that’s what helped us in the second half.
UP SEVEN with 1:35 left, Walsh “just used the clock to get out of that game,” Brady noted. But the biggest key came earlier in the quarter, when the Eagles managed to disqualify Gow leading scorer Tyler Russell, who’d logged efforts of 22 and 30 in the regular season and had 15 points to that point.
“Kellan (Brady) fouled him out early in that fourth quarter,” Brady said. “That really changed the game from their perspective. That’s their leader; the job Kellan did was something we drew up, if he could get him fouled out. We ran basically an isolation play for him, Kellan went at him and drew that fifth foul.
“That really turned the momentum in our favor.”
Quinn notched 42 points on 16 field goals, including five 3s, and Brady added 22 points for Walsh.
Of Quinn’s latest outburst, Brady added, “Luca’s been a leader all season. At halftime, we went to him and told him we really need to start attacking the basket. Luca’s one of those kids that listens. He’s always, ‘yes, sir.’ He had three guys draped on him going to the hole and still made shots underneath. He was a real catalyst in the second half.”
Though Quinn and Brady accounted for 64 of Walsh’s 72 points, the Eagles were able to secure the victory with the help of their role players “who don’t necessarily see the scorebook as much.
“Michael Saxton, our 6-foot-3 center, he rebounded the ball tremendously well,” Brady said. “That was the best game he’s played defensively for us all season. Chris Forney, a starter, he plays the entire game, he earned that role during the year. Both defensively and offensively, he just played with incredible heart.
“These younger guys (both freshmen) really stepped up tonight.”
Michael Rhine led four double-digit scorers with 19 points for Gow. New Life won both regular season contests against Walsh, by 17 and 32 points.