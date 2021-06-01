ST. BONAVENTURE — Barb Questa has been named interim Director of Athletics at St. Bonaventure University, Dr. Joseph Zimmer, acting president, announced Tuesday.
Deputy Director of Athletics since 2013, Questa is entering her 30th year as the senior member of SBU's athletics administration team. She takes over for Tim Kenney, whose contract was not renewed last week.
The university will launch a search immediately for a new athletic director. This is the fifth time Questa has served as interim AD, most recently in 2012.
"No one has more experience in our athletics administration than Barb, and coupled with the wealth of experience in our senior leadership team, I have complete confidence in Barb's ability to maintain the positive momentum we've had in our Athletics Department as we begin a search for a new AD," Zimmer said.
After spending 15 years as the Senior Associate Director of Athletics, she was promoted to Deputy Director of Athletics in fall of 2013.
In her role, Questa is involved in all aspects of day-to-day operations of the department including budget approval, human resource initiatives and strategic planning. She has direct supervision over the department's finance, compliance and academic support areas and is integrally involved with the external relations team.
Questa has served on numerous Atlantic 10 committees during her tenure at St. Bonaventure, including being a current member of the A-10 Finance Committee.
Questa also oversees three sports, is the departmental liaison to a variety of university offices and serves on a number of internal committees, including the university's Board of Trustees Committee on Athletics.
She continues to serve as the university's NCAA Senior Woman Administrator, a title she has held since she began her tenure in 1992. Questa has previously held the positions of Assistant Athletic Director, Associate Athletic Director and Senior Associate Athletic Director.
Questa received her Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Education from Temple University in 1988. In 1992, she earned her Master's of Education from Temple with a concentration in Sports Administration.