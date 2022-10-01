This one is going to be fun.
It would be under any circumstances, a pair of 2-1 teams bidding to be tied for the American Football Conference’s best record as both team’s defeats were close losses to Miami.
And this afternoon at M&T Bank Stadium (1 o’clock, CBS-TV, 95.7 .FM, 100.1 FM, 550 AM), the Bills and Ravens will also present a meeting between two of the NFL’s best quarterbacks.
Buffalo’s Josh Allen and Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson, both first-round draft choices in 2018, are somewhat different in style but similar in success.
Allen, 6-foot-5, 240 pounds, has answered critics of his accuracy coming out of college, completing 71% of his passes this season with nine touchdown throws while rushing for 119 yards (six per carry) and a TD.
Jackson, 6-2, 230, has dramatically improved his accuracy — 64% the first three games, with an NFL-best 10 touchdown passes. He has 243 rushing yards, just over nine per carry, with two scores on the ground.
This week’s NFL quarterback rankings have Allen No. 1, while Jackson is listed third.
Allen’s big passing arm is the main weapon but his size, strength and athleticism when protection breaks down make him a surprisingly effective runner.
Jackson came into the league as a run-first QB with extraordinary speed and elusiveness but has learned to be a feared passer,
BILLS DEFENSIVE coordinator Leslie Frazier summed it up.
“He’s really improved his passing. You can see with the numbers he’s really worked on it over the last couple of years,” Frazier said. “He’s gotten better at throwing the ball downfield … his accuracy and the poise he has in the pocket. He’s not looking to escape and run around, he’s looking for completions and is much improved.
“There’s no one else in the league like him. His ability to run their offense and now that he’s grown as a passer he’s a hard guy to defend.”
He added, “Lamar is so dynamic as a runner and now that he’s throwing the ball as well as he is it’s that much tougher. We’ll have our hands full trying to slow him down. I watched that run of 79 yards he had a couple of weeks ago (against Miami) and it was like ‘Wow, this guy’s a special talent.’”
Buffalo coach Sean McDermott added of Jackson, “He’s one of the faces of the NFL. He’s a two-dimensional player and one of the best quarterbacks in the league. You’ve got to have a total team effort (to stop him) and that’s not just defense, but also offense and special teams to do their part (dominating time of possession and creating long fields) and we’ve been able to do that (in the past).”
McDermott pointed out, “We have to play good team defense and disciplined defense. He’s so good in so many different areas … he and that offense can put up points in a hurry, they lead the league in points scored. He’s got good weapons with (Devin) Duvernay and (Rashod) Bateman, who can take a short pass and turn it into a big gain. They’re very explosive with Lamar (running) and Andrews (Mark, tight end) is so savvy, strong and good after the catch it’s a tough offense.”
BUT RAVENS coach John Harbaugh speaks equally highly of Allen.
“Probably the biggest challenge is the fact that he does so many things so well,” he said. “He’s a big, strong quarterback; he’s on time, in rhythm. He can hold the ball and get it downfield; he can throw it to every part of the field. He’s a tough tackle, even just moving in the pocket, then throwing, then getting out and running.
“Not only that, but they’re pretty expansive in their offense. They’re running quarterback-driven runs, they’re running RPOs (run/pass option). There are a lot of similarities in our two offenses. (Allen’s) style is unique, there’s no quarterback exactly like him in football and he’s one of the very best in the league. He’s a very athletic, big, strong guy who can throw the ball really well. That’s the challenge he presents.”
JACKSON admits of Allen, “There’s very much mutual respect between us. When we see each other, we show respect.”
Indeed, Allen said Jackson should be the highest-paid player in the league, to which he responded, “What do you want me to say? I appreciate him saying that, though and I feel the same way about him.”
In assessing Jackson, the last pick in 2018’s first round, Allen, taken seventh overall that year, noted, “He’s playing real good football right now, Lamar is an MVP player.
“There’s a lot of different opinions and notions about both of us coming out in the draft (Allen’s accuracy, Jackson’s propensity to run) and we’re just trying to find ways to help our teams win football games and he does it as good as anybody in the league.”
Of facing him and the Ravens, Allen concluded, “It’s no simple task for our guys to go out there and play a guy of his caliber and it’s no simple task for our offense to go against a defensive team of their caliber with the head coach they’ve got and the continuity they’ve had in Baltimore for a long time. We’ve got to prepare for our toughest battle yet.”
INJURY UPDATE: In Friday’s injury report, the final one before kickoff, the Bills list three players as out: cornerback Christian Benford (hand), defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (hamstring) and wide receiver/special teamer Jake Kumerow (ankle).
Benford and Phillips are starters.
In addition, seven Bills were listed as questionable: wide receiver Gabe Davis (ankle), safety Jordan Poyer (foot), cornerback Dane Jackson (neck), tight end Dawson Knox (back/hip), defensive tackle Ed Oliver (ankle), center Mitch Morse (elbow) and tackle Justin Murray (foot). All but Murray are starters and a final decision on them won’t be known until McDermott announces his inactives shortly before noon Sunday.
If Poyer and Jackson can go, the only spot in the secondary to be filled is Benford’s and the choice would be either veteran Xavier Rhodes, signed this week, or UB’s Cam Lewis.