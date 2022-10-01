SPORTS-FBN-RAVENS-JACKSON-CHARITY-GET

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) is tripped up by the Buffalo Bills’ Matt Milano (58) in the third quarter during the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021.

 Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images/TNS

This one is going to be fun.

It would be under any circumstances, a pair of 2-1 teams bidding to be tied for the American Football Conference’s best record as both team’s defeats were close losses to Miami.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social