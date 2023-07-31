ST. BONAVENTURE — Olean 1854 FC began its postseason campaign in flying form with two first-half goals to take a 2-0 lead on Buffalo Italia FC.
But Italia responded with two goals of its own in the Buffalo & District Soccer League Championship Division Quarterfinal to tie the game 2-2 by the end of regulation. Then, two 15-minute sudden victory periods were not enough to determine a victor. After the tie, Italia emerged from a five-shooter round of penalty kicks to defeat Olean 3-2.
Andy Bennett scored Olean’s first goal, in the ninth minute, on a Chance LaCroix (Allegany-Limestone) assist). Matt Witte made it 2-0 in the 35th minute with Olean’s second goal.
Bennett and Devin Kinney scored in the penalty shootout for Olean, while three of the hosts’ five attempts were saved by the Italia keeper or missed the net.
Olean 1854 FC, which went 7-4 in the BDSL Champoionship Division regular season to earn a No. 4 playoff seed, ended the season with a playoff quarterfinal loss.
Buffalo Italia FC (5-2-5) plays No. 1 Polonia Legacy in next Sunday’s semifinal.