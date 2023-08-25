BRADFORD, Pa. — They were once in the same proverbial boat, two struggling high school football programs trying desperately to find their way. Only, one gradually began moving in the right direction while the other remained mired in their quest.
That much was made evident a year ago when, coming off seasons of one and two victories, Punxsutawney handled Bradford, 56-0, en route to a winning campaign. And it’s a reality that was underscored on a perfect 70-degree night at Parkway Field.
The Chucks picked up where they left off in 2022, scoring on a Beau Thomas catch and 30-yard run less than three minutes into the first quarter. They rode that early momentum to leads of 30-0 (at halftime) and 44-0 (with 4:55 left in the third) before downing Bradford by that same mark in both teams’ District 9 Region 1 season-opener on Friday night.
For Punxsy, its progress is evident: After going 6-5, reaching the playoffs and giving St. Marys everything it could handle in a 12-7 quarterfinal loss last November, it’s now off to an ideal start in 2023. For Bradford, which drew an impressive opening night crowd, one that was both eager and optimistic until the sun began to go down, it was more of the same struggles that have come to define it:
The Owls have now lost 30-straight games dating back to a triumph over Punxsy in Week 8 of 2019.
“It was all Punxsutawney,” Jeff Puglio, Bradford’s long-time coach, noted afterward. “They came out ready to go, had more fire than us and played more physically than us. And that was the story of the game.”
The Chucks dominated the opening half, scoring on their first four possessions and driving inside the Bradford 10-yard line on its fifth before the Owls coaxed an incomplete fourth-down pass in the end zone as time expired. In that time, Landon Martz rushed 12 times for 136 yards and two touchdowns and quarterback Maddox Hetrick was 10-of-13 for 139 yards and a score.
Bradford had its moments over the first 24 minutes, twice driving just inside the 50 on the heels of a couple nice completions from quarterback Talan Reese. The first stalled out on an incompletion, though, and the second came to an end when Reese was sacked on third down for a big loss.
But for all the positives, there were too many negatives. The Owls committed a delay of game penalty on the opening kickoff, had a holding penalty on their first kickoff return, punted on four possessions and had one of their best plays wiped out when a completed pass over the middle was quickly popped out directly into the arms of a Punxsy defender, who took the turnover to the Bradford 26.
For Bradford, this is much the way it’s gone: In it until the miscues take their toll.
“We’ve been stuck in this rut for awhile now, the past couple years,” Puglio pointed out, “and it just seems like any time we get any momentum, it’s one step forward, two steps back. We’ve got to find a way to generate our own momentum, and the little things are what’s going to do that.”
Reese finished 5-of-7 passing for 47 yards before giving way to Bradford’s second team in the fourth quarter while Jordan Thompson, a sophomore, carried 10 times for 36 yards and classmate Nick DeGolier chipped in a 26-yard tote.
Whatever good the Owls were able to engineer, however, was often negated in the trenches. Punxsy’s big, burly group owned the line on both sides, clearing the way for Hetrick and the tandem of Martz and Griffin White to essentially move the ball at will until late in the third quarter while limiting Bradford to just 103 yards of offense.
For Puglio’s group, the line of scrimmage has been a thorn throughout its losing streak. How much more difficult did that make it on Friday?
“It’s impossible,” Puglio maintained, “and their line is every bit as good as what we saw on film and they were as good as advertised coming out here. They’re big, physical kids and they took it to us tonight.”
He added, “Fundamentally, we played poorly tonight. We didn’t do the things we practice and the things we teach, and it showed. And when you play a good team, they’re gonna expose you.”
Early in the third, Bradford punted, watched as the Chucks went up 37-0 to initiate a running clock, then quickly fumbled the ball back to Punxsy. It was a tough initial night to its ‘23 campaign, but there’s some good to take, Puglio insisted.
“Well, there’s nine weeks to go,” he said. “There’s no reason to throw in the towel. I think we’re getting better; we’re not where we need to be yet. Now we go on the road to Coudy next week and it’s just another opportunity. (We’ll have a) good week of practice and take it to Coudersport.”