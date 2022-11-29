SPORTS-SOC-WORLDCUP-IRAN-USA-GET

USA's teammates celebrate at the end of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between Iran and USA at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on Tuesday.

 Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Christian Pulisic kicked the ball, scored the goal and crashed into the goalkeeper, a collision that sent the American star to a hospital and the United States into the second round of the World Cup.

More than an hour later, he contacted his teammates by FaceTime to join the celebration.

