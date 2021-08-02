This season, the Big 30 saw not one, not two but three Division I-bound baseball players lift the teams around them.
And while this season the Times Herald sports department elected to broaden its award category to recognize a Pitcher of the Year AND Player of the Year, it ultimately honored three deserving players this year.
Winning the inaugural Big 30 Pitcher of the Year award is Bryce Hediger, a hard-throwing right-hander from Pioneer. Sharing the Big 30 Co-Players of the Year are Portville junior Maxx Yehl and Otto-Eldred senior Cole Sebastian, who both led their teams to league championships on the mound and at the plate.
SEBASTIAN, a senior shortstop/pitcher, helped lead Otto-Eldred to a Northern Allegheny League championship and a 13-3 record overall.
The Canisius College recruit and NAL MVP hit for a .481 average and 1.259 slugging percentage, with 28 runs scored, five home runs and 12 stolen bases. In the field, he had an 82.5% fielding percentage. In 20.2 innings pitched, he struck out 32 batters. He is the first O-E baseball player to win the POY award since its 2006 inception.
Yehl, Portville’s first Player of the Year, split time at pitcher and first base as a junior and posted dominant pitching and hitting stats. Yehl started his varsity career as an eighth grader, the first player to do so as a middle-schooler under coach Mike Matz.
“This is Year 17 for me, that we brought as an eighth grader to start the season,” Matz said. “We've had a couple others that we brought up during the season but he was up right from the beginning.”
Yehl, a verbal commit to play for West Virginia, saw limited game action early on, pitching in non-league games but rarely in high-leverage situations, as Portville’s coaches carefully allowed him to grow into varsity play. And he grew quite a bit, Matz estimated from a 6-foot-1, 150-pound eighth grader to a 6-6, 210-pound junior.
“We brought him up and we knew obviously that he could do some things and we knew there was more coming,” Matz said. “He was a pretty big kid in terms of eighth graders, he was very tall, but we knew that there was more coming, and just to see the biggest change in him has been from here. Last year and last summer and this past fall, he has really dedicated himself to working out. He was going to the gym by himself and doing workouts by himself and just really wanted to get bigger and stronger.”
Yehl struck out 27 batters in 11 innings this season, with only five walks and no hits or earned runs allowed. The lanky lefthander hit a high of 91 miles per hour on his fastball.
But while his left arm talent brought the attention from a school like WVU, Yehl hit for power and average this season with a .600 average and more extra-base hits (14) than singles (10). He totaled four home runs and 38 RBI.
“The running joke among all of us, he and I included, is that he's a ‘PO,’ so he's a pitcher only,” Matz said. “When he goes to West Virginia, he won't hit for him. But I tell you what, if he weren't a pitcher, he's a college hitter somewhere, I don't know necessarily what level but he could definitely hit for a college team.
“Whenever he comes up, you know he's got a chance to hit one out of the park and everybody knows that: our guys, the other team, they know, ‘alright, listen we have to be careful with him or unintentionally (or) intentionally walk him, we're going to throw him four curveballs and hope he swings at one of them.’ And that can test your mental stamina as well.”
YEHL WON his league (CCAA East I) Player of the Year and made the All-Western New York second team. He helped lead Portville to a perfect regular season and league title as the Panthers reached the Section 6 Class C championship.
With one year left of high school baseball, Matz wants Yehl to leave with an unmatched legacy at Portville. Matz challenged Yehl to not only become the school’s best baseball player in its history, but do so with everyone around him in school rooting for him.
“It's one thing to be a really awesome baseball player, we want you to be a really awesome person too,” Matz said. “Because he'll go to West Virginia and there will be people there who don't care that he plays baseball and that he throws really hard.
“I want him to be the best player ever to come out of Portville and I want people rooting for him. And those are things that he can do, those are attainable goals. Just when it's all said and done, be the best and leave no doubt that you're the best.”
PIONEER finished this season at 8-10, but it always had a chance with Hediger on the mound, as he went 4-2.
In 44 innings, Hediger struck out 73 batters and walked just six, marking a 1.10 ERA.
Pioneer coach Dave Buncy attributed Hediger’s two losses to “kind of a Jacob deGrom syndrome,” where, like the Mets’ Cy Young winner, Pioneer didn’t always back up its ace with enough run support.
“There were two games where we lost 2-1, just didn't support him, but never was he wanting to blame his team,” Buncy said. “He was never upset with his teammates. He took a leadership role in the offseason workout stuff and on the field for sure.
“He's a 'yes sir, no sir' kid no matter what you ask him to do. He'd take the ball, we were careful with him, we didn't overthrow him, but any time we needed to push him out an extra inning or so he was always willing to do that.”
Hediger, who is set to play for Larry Sudbrook at St. Bonaventure next year, made the All-Western New York First Team, won the ECIC Div. III Pitcher of the Year.
Buncy said he’s seen Hediger up close since he was eight years old, as he founded the WNY Muckdogs travel baseball organization with Bryce’s father.
“When he was 11 or 12 years old, he always had outstanding accuracy and command,” Buncy said. “So that worked then. I would say around (age) 14, 15, when he really started hitting the weight room and the velocity started being quite a bit above his age level is probably when I knew he had a pretty decent shot. In the eighth grade, he wasn't out of place pitching a couple non-league varsity games. He was already sitting in the low 70s there with really good command and working on some pitches, but then he was just a monster in the weight room.
“He really spent some time getting bigger and stronger and working on his craft. So by sophomore year he was already touching that low-80s with some really good command of some pitches. I guess you could always see the natural talent, but then he coupled that with the amount of work he put into the weight room in the offseason is when I knew he'd be really successful.”
Buncy said Hediger has been clocked at a high of 89 miles per hour. With more time to work in college, Hediger’s high school coach thinks he could raise that number well into the 90s.
“With his work ethic, I don't think he's anywhere near (his ceiling) yet, so that 89 could become, who knows, 94, 95,” Buncy said. “Even in the beginning of this year, it was a weird year with the late start, I don't think any of the pitchers were exactly where they needed to be because it was such an abbreviated amount of time we had with them before we got on the field. But I think he gained four to five miles an hour this last year.
“I could see him making those couple-a-mile an hour jumps these next two years with the amount of great coaching he's going to get at Bonaventure and how coachable he is and how hard I know he's going to work. I'm super excited to see where he goes.”