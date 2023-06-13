Portville senior Michael Cole and Salamanca junior Jaxson Ross shared the top prize for CCAA East baseball players in postseason honors released following the 2023 season.
Cole and Ross won CCAA East Co-Player of the Year awards. Both players led their pitching staffs and were productive at the plate for co-division champions as Portville and Salamanca tied at 12-2 atop the standings.
Cole went 4-0 with a 0.89 ERA and Ross went 7-0 with a 1.82 ERA in league play.
Cattaraugus-Little Valley’s Josh Forster won the league’s Coach of the Year honor and the T-Wolves won the Sportsmanship Award with Camden Young winning the individual award.
Portville and Salamanca had four first-team all-stars in CCAA East, tied for the league-best.
First-team pitchers included Cole, Ross, Portville junior Luke Petryszak (5-1, 0.19 ERA) and North Collins junior Derek Ebersole (5-1, 1.66).
Portville senior Drew Langdon (.500 batting) and Ellicottville junior Hunter Smith (.300) were both first-team catchers. First-team infielders include Salamanca senior Zaron Tucker (.327) and sophomore Jake Herrick (.355), Franklinville sophomore Bretton Blecha (.255), Cattaraugus-Little Valley junior (.258), Randolph senior Payton Slade (.463) and North Collins junior Matthew Warsaw (.355).
The first-team outfield included Franklinville junior Noah Shenk (.283), Salamanca senior Jorden Ambuske (.435), Portville senior Mario Pascucci (.314) and Silver Creek junior Aiden Piccolo (.400) and senior Kam Sakpal (.365).
CCAA WEST
Olean senior infielder Thomas Bates earned one of the 12 spots on the CCAA Div. I West All-Star First-Team.
League award winners included Gowanda sophomore catcher Blake Herman (Al Stuhmiller Player of the Year), Fredonia senior Matt Cash (Roger K. Moore Pitcher of the Year), Gowanda coach Tim Smith (Coach of the Year) and Falconer senior Dalton Caldwell (Pete Criscione Sportsmanship Award).
First-team honorees included Bates, Herman, Cash, Fredonia senior infielder Brady Corbett and junior infielder/pitcher Owen Rush, Southwestern senior infielder/pitcher Dustin Hendrix and junior pitcher/outfielder Jameson Walsh, Dunkirk senior infielder/pitcher Tyler Karin, Jamestown junior outfielder/pitcher Caleb Piazza and Gowanda junior infielder/pitcher John Ondus, senior outfielder/pitcher Alex Pachucinski and senior infielder Tyler Smith.