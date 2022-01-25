PORTVILLE — After clinching the CCAA Division II crown last week, the Portville wrestling team had little time to rest before its next challenge.
The Panthers (13-3) took on Chautauqua Lake/Westfield/Panama Tuesday in one of their toughest tests of the year, dropping a 59-6 non-league decision.
“We held our own against the teams on our level, schools that were the same size and we were competitive in our league,” Portville coach Matt Milne said. “But this team came together with some great state qualifying wrestlers from three different schools and they were really tough to beat.”
Trent Burchanowski (138) pinned Zayne Bartholomew in under a minute (:46) to highlight five total CL pins, four of which were under two minutes. Gavin Segovia (215) topped Henry Chamberlin by fall in just over a minute (1:08).
“Their size advantage was huge and they were just really good,” Milne said.
Dakota Mascho (152) pinned Bradley Smith in 1:14 for Portville’s lone win. The Panthers fared well in league play, forging a perfect 5-0 mark en route to a 13-2 record entering Tuesday.
“We are really good and fought hard tonight but this team is really good and has wrestled and beaten all of the good teams in Section 6,” Milne said. “It just was not our night tonight.”
BOYS VOLLEYBALLCuba-Rushford 3, Scio 0SCIO — Nate Cole had four kills and nine aces to lead Cuba-Rushford to a 25-14, 25-7, 25-17 sweep.
Andrew Achey (1 ace) had two kills and Anderson Siegel (1 kills, 1 assist) tacked on two aces for the Rebels, who remained unbeaten (12-0) while Scio fell to 3-8. Jude Marion and Max Morris (2 blocks) both had two kills for the Tigers.
WRESTLING AT PORTVILLE Chautauqua Lake/W/P 59, Portville 6
102: G. Burchanowski (CL) 3-1 Muhyee, 110: Bensink (CL) forfeit, 118: Joslyn (CL) forfeit, 126: Ohlsson (CL) 3:05 Zeigler, 132: Bourgeois (CL) 5-3 Pascucci, 138: T. Burchanowski (CL) :46 Bartholomew, 145: Fairbank (CL) 1:46 Langdon, 152: Mascho (P) 1:14 Smith, 160: Watson (CL) 1:54 Watson, 172: Malecki (CL) 15-0 Manroe, 189: Maring (CL) 4:38 Emley, 215: Segovia (CL) 1:08 Chamberlin, 285: double forfeit.