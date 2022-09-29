PORTVILLE — The Portville girls soccer team took another step toward a league title Thursday night, fending off a challenge from a red-hot Ellicottville team.

Ellicottville had won its last five games by a combined margin of 39 goals. But on Thursday, Portville defended its home turf with a 4-2 victory, its second over the Eagles in CCAA East play.

