PORTVILLE — The Portville girls soccer team took another step toward a league title Thursday night, fending off a challenge from a red-hot Ellicottville team.
Ellicottville had won its last five games by a combined margin of 39 goals. But on Thursday, Portville defended its home turf with a 4-2 victory, its second over the Eagles in CCAA East play.
Portville took a 2-0 lead with goals from Meghan Lyle and Grace Gariepy, but needed to add to it with goals from Olivia Dean and Leah Faulkner in the second half.
Gariepy, Lyle and Dean each had an assist.
“With Ellicottville, this is a prime game for a great atmosphere,” PCS coach Mike Matz said. “It was high intensity, high pace. They’re well coached, have tremendous skill, great history, all of that. Even before I took over they’ve had some really good battles and this was no different.”
Portville goalkeeper Mackenzie Harmon made six saves.
For Ellicottville (5-6, 5-2), Audrey Hurlburt and Cameron Kaleta each scored a goal and Addison John had an assist. Abby Chudy made 11 saves.
“We went up 2-0 and in my mind I’m thinking ‘this lead is not safe at all,’ and what do you know, the Hurlburt girl, who is a tremendous player, scored a beautiful goal,” Matz noted. “But Ellicottville is a team you cannot shake and feel good about until (the clock) says zeroes. It was one of those games where the time couldn’t go fast enough.”
ALLEGANY COUNTYBolivar-Richburg 7, Scio/Friendship 1BOLIVAR — Twins Madigan and McKinlee Harris scored or assisted on four goals each to power the offense for Bolivar-Richburg.
Madigan Harris led the finishing touch for B-R, scoring three times with one assist while McKinlee Harris had two goals and two assists. Reagan Gardner and Allison Zilker scored one goal each for B-R (7-5). Kyla Gayton made four saves.
For Scio/Friendship (3-6-2), Lexi Crossley scored on a Nevaeh Ross assist, at the time tying B-R 1-1 early in the first half. Grace Drumm made 14 saves.
Fillmore 4, Andover/Whitesville 0ANDOVER — Hope Russell scored three goals and assisted on another to lead Fillmore (0-9-2).
Grace Russell scored the other goal for Fillmore. Amelia Rose had two assists. Fillmore goalkeeper Preslee Miller made four saves in a shutout.
The win — Fillmore’s 62nd straight in regular season play dating back to 2018 — marks a milestone for Eagles coach Jon Beardlsey, tying former Genesee Valley coach Judy Bliven’s Allegany County career girls soccer victory record of 391. Fillmore’s next chance to break the record for its coach comes Oct. 4 in a trip to Genesee Valley.
CCAA WEST IAllegany-Limestone 0, Falconer/Cassadaga Valley 0ALLEGANY — For the second straight meeting, 80 minutes could not determine a winner between Allegany-Limestone and Falconer/Cassadaga Valley.
But after a 2-1 overtime loss on the road on Sept. 8, this time A-L salvaged a tie.
Chloe Baker made five saves over 100 minutes to keep a shutout for the Gators (6-3-1).
Ellyson Baglia made 10 saves for F/CV.
“It was obviously evenly matched,” A-L coach Dale MacArthur said. “We lost to them in overtime down there. That’s an improvement in ym book. We had, I think, the majority of the dangerous opportunities and couldn’t get one to go.”
While the Gators got a tie on Thursday, they had a victory in another sense, getting 2021 leading scorer Olivia Paterniti back on the pitch for the first time since a knee injury last year.
“We got our leading scorer back, this was our first time back and she was really excited to play,” MacArthur said. “Maybe we looked to her more than we should have, but we played her sportadivally. It was a good team effort and we’re seeing some real improvement in our ability to maintain possession with good passes.”
Olean 2, Southwestern 0OLEAN — Jez Fayson’s goal on an Emily Gibbons assist opened the scoring with 10 minutes remaining in the first half, then Gibbons scored on a Fayson assist five minutes into the second half to pace Olean.
Olean goalkeeper Emma Edwards earned a shutout, making three saves.
For Southwestern, Braya Beaver had 10 saves.
Olean avenged a 1-0 loss at Southwestern on Sept. 8.
“Overall I think our girls played well,” Olean coach Dan Freeman said. “It was kind of nice to get back at Southwestern. I didn’t think we played our best the first time we played them so it was one of my goals to get them when they came to our location.
“The girls played a really great game, really controlled the game. We’ve been working on a lot of things, one of them is finishing and they definitely did that tonight. We had a lot of opportunities and controlled the game.”
CCAA EASTSalamanca 2, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 1, OTCATTARAUGUS — Salamanca avenged a 3-0 loss by returning the favor in overtime as Madisyn Lafferty’s goal with 4:29 remaining in the first extra period ended the game.
Lafferty assisted on Salamanca’s first goal, which gave it a 1-0 lead in the 19th minute of the second half with a header to finish by Maylina Massagli.
Cattaraugus-Little Valley’s Morgan Rosario evened the score with just 2:26 remaining in the second half.
Salamanca goalkeeper Shea Monahan made eight saves. Cattaraugus-Little Valley’s Onalee Osgood had five saves.
“It was a battle both ways, a very physical game, but I would say that we dominated most of the game,” Salamanca coach Kersten Furlong said. “We made some adjustments from the first time that we played them. They have a ton of speed so we dropped back and made some adjustments. I thought our defense did a great job of moving the ball out and getting to our outside mids.
“For two of our sophomores to score goals today, it was just the confidence booster they needed. Shea had some amazing saves in the back. Everybody, it was a total team effort today.”
Counting her years as Falconer head goal, the win — Salamanca’s fifth of the season — gives Furlong 200 career victories.
Pine Valley/Gowanda 2, Franklinville 1FRANKLINVILLE — Sofia Bentley scored a goal unassisted for Franklinville (0-8) in a loss.
Panthers goalkeeper Sarah Courtney had five saves.
For Pine Valley/Gowanda, Luisa Smith and Sarah Kruszka had first-half goals. Destiny Lindquist made 12 saves.