PORTVILLE — A perfect season to date met an emotional high note for the Portville girls volleyball team.
The Panthers honored their four seniors before a CCAA Central divisional match against Southwestern on Thursday. The result was another three-set sweep for Portville on scores of 25-8, 25-10 and 25-17.
“It was our Senior Night and a pretty emotional One at that,” PCS coach Kelly Unverdorben said. “I was actually a little worried about us all being able to pull it together for the match, but they did OK.”
Senior Jillian Stebbins led the Panthers’ offense with 25 assists and three aces. Her classmates also had strong games as Tori Unverdorben had 10 digs and eight kills, Sam Steadman served for 23 points with 13 aces and Natalie Maurer had six digs and one kill.
Also for Portville (16-0, 14-0), Lillian Bentley had 10 kills, three aces and two blocks while Ava Haynes had nine kills and four aces.
ALLEGANY COUNTY Houghton 3, Genesee Valley/Belfast 0
BELMONT — Jess Prentice led Houghton with 11 kills, eight aces, two blocks and 17 digs as the Panthers won in a 25-16, 25-14, 25-12 sweep.
Jessica Adenuga added 15 kills, five aces, one block and 10 digs while Abby Reitnour had 23 assists, two aces and two digs for Houghton.
CCAA CENTRAL Falconer 3, Allegany-Limestone 2
FALCONER — Allegany-Limestone took Falconer to the fifth set, winning the first and third but ultimately fell 17-25, 25-15, 17-25, 26-24, 18-16.
Serena Frederick led the Gators (10-8, 6-8) with 15 kills and 20 digs while Kyrin LaBella had 29 digs.
Lainey Quattrone addedd nine kills and five digs while Tullah Hasselberg dished out 37 assists.
Olean 3, Jamestown 2
JAMESTOWN — With 29 assists to spark a five-set victory, Olean’s Logan Baer broke the Huskies’ school record for career assists, bringing her total to 1,456 through Thursday’s win.
Olean took a 25-19, 21-25, 25-9, 19-25, 15-10 victory.
Baer also had 12 aces in the win.
Leah Williams had 12 kills and seven digs for the Huskies while Michelle Droney had five kills, four aces and five digs. Amy Campbell added five kills, five aces and 10 digs as Olean improved to 12-4 (10-4 in league play).
NON-LEAGUE Hinsdale 3, Archbishop Walsh 1
HINSDALE — Hinsdale shook off a second-set loss to put away Walsh in four, 25-14, 16-25, 25-18, 25-14.
Lily Howell marked six aces, five digs and one kill to pace Hinsdale while Jamilynn Giberson made 11 aces with 15 assists and three kills while Felisha Veno had one ace, three digs and one kill.