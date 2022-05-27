PORTVILLE — It took nine innings, three hours and three comebacks for the Portville baseball team to finally grab a lead.
But when the Panthers finally pulled ahead of pesky Silver Creek/Forestville, they did so in walk-off fashion and earned a return to the Section 6 Class C championship game.
The Black Knights put a scare into the top-seeded Panthers, leading 3-2 in the bottom of the seventh before a two-out rally forced extra innings. Then in the bottom of the ninth, facing a 4-3 deficit, sophomore Luke Petryszak’s bases-loaded double gave Portville a thrilling 5-4 semifinal victory.
At times improbable on Thursday, Portville claimed its spot in the sectional championship, a rematch with 2021 Class C champion Gowanda, on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Jamestown’s Diethrick Park.
Leadoff batter Michael Cole scored two of the biggest runs of Portville’s season, first to tie the game in the bottom of the seventh, then again to win it (after Ryan Stillman scored to tie) on Petryszak’s double.
In the seventh, SC pitcher Cade Neubauer brought Portville down to its last out before Cole was hit by a pitch. With Nathan Petryszak facing two strikes up next, Cole took off to steal second, drawing an aggressive throw from catcher Gavin Borrello. But the throw went long, into the outfield, sending Cole flying to third. When SC outfielders struggled picking up the ball, coach Mike Matz sent Cole home to score the tying run and save Portville’s season.
MATZ had been reflecting on playoff thrillers in his career earlier in the day. The closest comparison he thought of was a 2013 walk-off victory over Allegany-Limestone to reach the sectional final.
“That would be the closest in terms of (excitement), but this was more … let’s face it, they got a show,” Matz said, motioning to the crowd. “You got a show. This was exciting. We were down to one strike and (Cole) takes off for second, that’s a Division I catcher (Borrello) back there, the next thing you know he’s around to home and we’ve got life. Talk about hanging by a thread; I mean by a thread.”
Now 19-1, Portville had not won a closer game than a 13-9 win over Franklinville back on April 6.
“The resilience of these kids,” Matz noted. “We’ve had it pretty easy this year in terms of results and scores and everything and I was wondering how we would do in a game like this and they showed they’ve got no quit. I’m over the moon proud of all of them and happy for them.”
Matz said he didn’t have to think much about sending Cole home for the tying run.
“I know he’s our fastest kid and he’d probably win the 100-meter dash in most track meets, so I’m going to put my faith in him,” he said. “I think as soon as I saw the kid running away from the plate, I thought we can do this. Again, when you coach or play, you’ve got to risk occasionally too. It wasn’t even close to be honest.”
Luke Petryszak gave the Panthers a strong five-inning start, allowing just two runs (one earned) on three hits, striking out 10 with four walks. Luke Petruzzi allowed two hits and two runs over the final four innings. Portville got through the thriller using just two pitchers, giving Matz plenty of pitching options for Saturday, including Maxx Yehl, Mario Pascucci and Cole.
Petruzzi went 3-for-4 with an RBI, Cole had a double, two runs and two stolen bases while Yehl had a double, two stolen bases and a run. Stillman, the No. 9 batter, gave Portville a spark, hitting 2-for-3 and scoring twice.
Matz trusted Luke Petryszak with the big start as just a sophomore, given his experience since seventh grade as a varsity call-up. Likewise, the coach expected good things with him at the plate and the bases loaded in the ninth.
“I know he can do that: he’s got tremendous power, he has six home runs this year,” Matz said. “So I knew that that was in there … and you just had a feeling, bases loaded, one out and our 3-4 guys coming up, you felt like, ‘Hey something’s brewing here.’”
For No. 5 Silver Creek/Forestville (14-6), Borrello went 2-for-2 with a triple, three walks and three stolen bases.
Neubauer pitched into the eighth, at 7 2/3 innings pitched, before reaching the maximum 125 pitches. He exited with eight strikeouts, three walks and seven hits allowed.
“He threw the best he could and I’m super proud of him,” longtime Silver Creek coach Mike Janisch said. “He has come a long, long way.”
Portville had won two regular season meetings with the Black Knights, 13-3 and 12-3.
“It’s (the) playoffs, everybody brings their best,” Matz said. “That kid over there (Neubauer), did a terrific job. He kept us off balance all game. He did a really, really, really good job. It’s playoffs, everybody’s a little bit crisper, a little bit better.”
For the Black Knights, it was a heartbreaking end after staking leads three times: 1-0 in the first, 2-1 in the fifth (later 3-1 in the sixth) and 4-3 in the top of the ninth.
“I thought we played very hard, we just didn’t do the right things at the right time,” Janisch said. “Unfortunately, you know that that’s going to be the situation. Kids are kids. They work super hard and they’re all kicking themselves because they didn’t make the play, and what do you do? Baseball is a sport in which there is a winner and a loser. You can play as much as you want and you’re still going to have a winner and a loser. We just came out on the short end of the stick tonight.”