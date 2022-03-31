ALLEGANY — It was only the third time the Portville girls softball team had been outside all season.
So naturally, there was going to be a little rust.
But after collecting themselves in the later innings, the Panthers looked more like the team we’re accustomed to seeing.
Mattison Foster and Maddison Ford both had huge days at the plate and Portville eventually pulled away for a 13-2 triumph over Allegany-Limestone in the second of a two-team double-header for the Gators Thursday on their new turf playing surface.
Foster went 4-for-5 with a triple, four RBI and three runs scored while Ford also finished 4-for-5, posting three doubles, two RBI and two runs scored. Portville trailed 1-0 through the first two innings before tying it in the third. Coach Bill Torrey’s team then took control with a six-run fifth inning and plated three more runs in each of the sixth and seventh frames.
Teagan Kosinski went 3-for-4 with a double, four runs scored and a pair of stolen bases for the Panthers (1-0). Mallory Welty earned the win, striking out six while issuing seven hits and just one walk.
“It was only our third time outside, so it took a while for us to find a groove,” Torrey noted. “But we finally got a little bit of confidence and it was nice to pull away and start finding a little bit of a rhythm.”
Taylor Foster went 2-for-4 with a triple and a run scored while Lainey Quattrone was 2-for-3 with an RBI and run scored for the Gators.
Wellsville 13, Allegany-Limestone 0, 5 innings
ALLEGANY — Reigning Big 30 Pitcher of the Year Makenzie Cowburn started her senior season with a five-inning no hitter, striking out 10 batters and walking two to lead Wellsville (1-0).
Wellsville totaled 16 hits with five players recording multiple hits, led by Emma Dunaway’s 4-for-4 performance with two doubles and three RBI.
Also for the Lions, Brazen Beckwith went 3-for-4 and Marissa Ordway (double, five RBI), Lindsay Stuck and Sawyer Burke had two hits each.
“I thought we swung the bats well tonight,” Wellsville coach Matt Burke said. “And Makenzie did a really nice job pounding the strike zone and hitting spots.”
Allegany-Limestone fell to 0-2 with its second loss of the day.
NON-LEAGUE
Fillmore 18, Jasper-Troupsburg 8
FILLMORE — Fillmore shook off a slow start, trailing 3-0 after the top of the second, scoring three or more runs in five consecutive innings.
Saige Friedle got the win in the circle and led Fillmore’s offense, hitting 4-for-5 with two RBI, a double and triple. Lizzy Nugent went 3-for-4 with three RBI, a double and triple and Kada Frazier went 2-for-3 with two RBI and three runs scored.
Friedle struck out nine batters and walked six.
“Getting out and getting in game action was the first win,” Fillmore coach Jon Beardsley said. “It looked like a first game in many ways, but once we settled down at the plate, we created a lot of offensive opportunities. J-T/C-G was pretty solid at the plate and required us to play some defense. Saige and Lizzy had a great day at the plate.”
For Jasper-Troupsburg/Canisteo-Greenwood, Brooke Burd went 4-for-4 with two doubles, a triple and three RBI and Reagan Miles also had two doubles.