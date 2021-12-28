JAMESTOWN — A slow start against a talented opponent, Sacred Heart Academy, was too much for the Portville girls basketball team to overcome Tuesday night.
The Panthers trailed 19-4 after the first quarter of the non-league contest at Jamestown Community College and could never crawl back into the contest, falling 49-29.
Mary Caterina had 14 points for Sacred Heart and Meghan Trapper scored 11 points.
“Sacred Heart is a great program with many weapons,” Portville coach Inga Welty said. “The girls are disciplined, athletic, quick and physical. They started the game going 8-for-11 from the field, while we were 2-for-15 and dug ourselves into a 19-4 deficit in the first quarter. We did much better statistically in the second half and played them almost even as they didn’t hit as many shots. However, they weren’t pushing the ball like they did in the first and were working on their offensive sets.”
Mallory Welty had nine points, nine rebounds and three assists for Portville (5-2). Mia Welty made three assists and Lilly Bentley had nine boards.
“The bottom line is we got beat by a team that is better than us,” Inga Welty added. “We have nothing to hang our heads about and will just have to work hard to improve as we get ready to start league play when we return from break.”
DUNKIRK TOURNAMENT
Panama 46, Franklinville 28
DUNKIRK — Panama (3-3) pulled away in the third quarter of a Dunkirk Tournament game, outscoring Franklinville 18-3 in that frame to put the victory in hand.
Mandy Brink led Panama with 19 points.
Megan Jackson scored 10 points to lead Franklinville (3-3).
Dunkirk 63, Archbishop Walsh 18
DUNKIRK — Briana Casey paced Dunkirk (1-6) to its first win with 18 points.
Tochi Garcia had 17 points and Shyla Karin had 14 points for the victors.
BATH TOURNAMENT
Newark Valley 66, Wellsville 37
BATH — Wellsville suffered its first loss of the season as Newark Valley pulled away in the second half, extending an eight-point halftime lead into 17 after the third and 29 by the final buzzer.
Taylor Benjamin paced Newark Valley with 23 points, Hannah Ferguson had 21 points and Cha Gardner added 12 points.
Makenna Dunbar led Wellsville (6-1) with 10 points.
“By far the strongest team that we’ve seen and to be honest probably the strongest we will see this season,” Wellsville coach Michelle Alvord said of Newark Valley. “They started two six-footers and they would rebound, outlet, layup. They’re a very well coached team. I thought we would have handled things a little bit better but with their press we didn’t execute very well.”
AVOCA TOURNAMENT
Consolation: Genesee Valley/Belfast 59, Wayland-Cohocton 17
PRATTSBURGH — All-tournament selection Mary Hamer scored 22 points, leading Genesee Valley/Belfast to a tournament consolation final victory.
Anna Drozdowski added 14 points and Katlin Sadler had 12 points for GV/B (4-3).