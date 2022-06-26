PORTVILLE — Host Portville moved to 2-0 this weekend in the District 2 Little League 8-10-year-old baseball tournament, defeating Ellicottville/Cattaraugus-Little Valley 9-7 in the second round.
Portville won Sunday’s game, 9-7, advancing on the winner’s side of the bracket to play next Sunday.
Marty Leone hit a triple, Sebastian Buckner hit a double and Cason Torrey hit the go-ahead double for Portville.
ECLV will play Fillmore on Wednesday in an elimination game.
8-10 BASEBALL Wellsville 12, Olean 1
PORTVILLE — Clayton Loucks hit a triple and a single to lead Wellsville, which improved to 2-0 in the tournament with its latest win.
Hunter Carmona had two singles for Wellsville, which advances to play Portville on Sunday, July 3.
Allegany 22, Bolivar-Richburg 12
PORTVILLE — After a loss on Saturday, Allegany bounced back to stay alive in the double-elimination tournament.
Colton Wilczewski hit a triple and a single to lead Allegany, while Jackson Lisi had a double.
For Bolivar-Richburg, Xavier Marble went 4-for-4 including a triple and Noah McPherson went 3-for-3 with two doubles and a triple.
Allegany will play Friday against Olean.
SATURDAY Wellsville 14, Fillmore 2, 5 innings
PORTVILLE — Brayden Geffers, Cal Turner and Landon McLaughlin all had base hits to lead Wellsville in an opening round win on Saturday.
Kallen Sonasith went 2-for-3 to lead Fillmore.
Portville 22, Bolivar-Richburg 4, 3 innings
PORTVILLE — Kallen Babb and Marty Leone both hit triples to lead Portville while Sebastian Buckner and Owen Bush both hit doubles.
Sam Miller went 3-for-3 for Portville.
Ellicottville/CLV 14, Allegany 2, 4 innings
PORTVILLE — Lesson Brown, Brecken Huber, Parker Schmidt and Eric O’Brien all marked base hits to lead Ellicottville/Cattaraugus-Little Valley.
10-12 BASEBALL Bolivar-Richburg 21, Portville 9
ALLEGANY — Mason Baldwin went 3-for-4 with a triple and a double and Eli Gilliland also went 3-for-4 to lead Bolivar-Richburg in an opening round victory Sunday in the age 10-12 Baseball District 2 tournament.
Also collecting two hits on the day for B-R were Wyatt Jones (double), Bentley Young (double), Carson Smith and Jimmy Day.
For Portville, Tristen Harvey was 2-for-2 with a double and a triple.
B-R advances to play Allegany on Tuesday. Portville will play Thursday against the loser of Tuesday’s Fillmore-Wellsville game.
Fillmore 13, ECLV 0
ALLEGANY — Avery Potter and Blake Washburn combined to pitch a four-inning no-hitter including seven strikeouts to lead Fillmore.
Also for Fillmore, Blake Washburn and Levi Russell had two hits each, while Avery Potter hit a double.
Fillmore will face Wellsville on Tuesday, while Ellicottville/Cattaraugus-Little Valley plays Cuba.
Wellsville 5, Cuba 0
ALLEGANY — Ben Helveston’s three hits, including a triple and a double, drove in four runs to lead the way for Wellsville in a Sunday first-round win.
Drew Cowburn, Karter Grover and Hudson Hoffman each had one hit for Wellsville.
For Cuba, Carson Schunk had two hits while Lucas Battistoni had one.
10-12 SOFTBALL Fillmore 13, Allegany 4
CUBA — Fillmore advanced in the winner’s bracket with a first-round victory Sunday night.
The victory sends Fillmore to tonight’s second round game against Cuba (6 p.m.), while Allegany is set to play on Tuesday.
Portville 6, Salamanca 0
CUBA — After an opening round win, Portville will play Ellicottville/Cattaraugus-Little Valley tonight at 6 p.m. Salamanca is set to play Tuesday night.