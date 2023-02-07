PORTVILLE — The Portville girls basketball team was without head coach Inga Welty, who missed Tuesday’s game due to illness.
She acknowledged afterward that having to watch from home, especially in such a big game, was “tough.”
Her trusted replacements, however, made sure the Panthers didn’t miss a beat.
Lilly Bentley had a big-time outing of 22 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks as Portville, behind former assistant Josh Brooks and JV coach Jason Luther, dispatched Frewsburg, 60-40, in a CCAA East I rematch. The Panthers not only completed a season sweep of the Bears, but remained a game up on Falconer for first place in the league standings with another head-to-head battle still remaining.
Ava Haynes also had a key performance of 13 points, 14 boards, three steals and four assists and Jackie Scanlon drained four treys en route to 16 points, adding four assists and five rebounds for the Panthers (13-2, 7-1). Four players accounted for all of Portville’s scoring, as Avery DeFazio chipped in nine points. Teagan Kosinski handed out four assists.
Up 18-13 after the first quarter, Portville used a 16-11 quarter to go up 10 at the break and an 18-5 third quarter to pull away. By the end, the Panthers had held Frewsburg to its second-lowest scoring output of the year.
“The coaching staff was happy with our defensive performance,” Welty said. “To hold quality guards like the Trocki sisters (Jadyn and Teghan) to eight and 10 points shows just how hard we worked on the defensive end.”
Portville assisted on 16-of-21 fields and made 12-of-20 at the stripe as Frewsburg attempted just seven freebies.
“Lilly continues to be a force inside and her teammates are doing a better job of finding her,” Welty noted. “Jackie and Avery knocked down some open looks from 3 and that is going to be big down the stretch since Lilly is always our opponent’s focus and defenses tend to suck in.”
“Ava has just been such a bright spot of late. Her natural athleticism causes trouble on the defensive end and she’s starting to figure out she can be a weapon on offensive as well.”
Of the job her assistants did, Welty added, “I’m lucky to work with people like Brooks and Luther, who drop everything to help our program. This wasn’t an easy game to be thrown into, but you wouldn’t have known this by the way girls played and the way they coached.”
Taytum Jimerson led Frewsburg (6-11) with 18 points, nine rebounds and four steals.
CCAA EAST I
Gowanda 43, Salamanca 30
GOWANDA — Crissa Scanlan tallied 18 points, including eight in a game-sealing fourth quarter to lift Gowanda.
Two others combined for 17 points for the Panthers (6-10), who avenged a 49-42 loss to Salamanca from earlier in the year. Trailing 15-13 after the first quarter, Gowanda used a 30-15 run the rest of the way to pull ahead for good.
Karina Crouse scored 18 points and Bella Wolfe collected 10 for the Warriors (6-11).
It wasn’t our night on either side of the ball tonight,” Salamanca coach Joe Hinman said. “I thought their physicality got to us and we were very careless with the ball. Our offense couldn’t find a rhythm and we weren’t patient. The shots were not falling from outside and we didn’t attack the zone enough inside.
“Karina continues to do a lot for us on both sides so we will need to try to take some pressure off her going forward. We will definitely need more people contributing in the scoring column as we enter the playoffs.”
CCAA EAST II
Ellicottville 52, North Collins 22
NORTH COLLINS — Allison Rowland posted a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds, adding five steals, to power Ellicottville.
Addison John totaled 10 points and three assists while Ryah Quinn had nine rebounds and she and Dalayla Alexander each had six thefts for the Eagles (12-5), who have won 10 of the last 11. Natalee Leiper (9 points) chipped in five rebounds.
Hailey Jasinski accounted for 19 of 22 points for North Collins (2-12).
CCAA WEST I
Dunkirk 32, Allegany-Limestone 31
DUNKIRK — Shyla Karin and Anadallane Rodriguez each had 10 points as Dunkirk edged A-L for the second time this season.
Up 26-23 entering the fourth, the Marauders (10-8) held on down the stretch. With A-L being whistled for 15 fouls to Dunkirk’s five, the Marauders took advantage, making 11-of-22 free throws to A-L’s 2-for-4 effort.
Madison Callen racked up 19 points, 21 rebounds, five blocks and five steals for Allegany-Limestone (2-15). Serena Frederick added five boards and Elizabeth Giardini logged four rebounds and five steals.
Randolph 74, Olean 25
RANDOLPH — Payton Morrison highlighted a trio of big scoring outputs with 20 points to power Randolph.
Kyra Pence scored 19 points and Skylar Herington added 17 for the Cardinals (13-4), who have won seven-straight contests and have averaged 85 points in a recent three-game scoring outburst.
Leah Williams had a team-best nine points for Olean (7-10), which has been limited to 42 points over its last two games.
NON-LEAGUE
Andover/Whitesville 66, Cuba-Rushford 37
CUBA — Vanessa Hall poured in 34 points, connecting on 12 buckets and cashing in on 10-of-14 at the stripe, to key Andover/Whitesville.
Zoe Baert added 13 points and Gabbi Hall notched 11 as four players accounted for all 66 points for A/W. Tied at 13 after the first quarter, A/W (13-4) outscored Cuba-Rushford 17-2 over the next eight minutes to assert control and tacked on after the break.
“Vanessa was tough like usual and they had two more girls in double digits and another with eight,” C-R coach Aaron Wight noted. “Credit to them, they were tough all the way around.”
Taylor Searle collected 19 points for Cuba-Rushford (9-9, 3-1).