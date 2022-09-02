PORTVILLE — After a slow offensive start for both sides of the Rocking Chair Rivalry game, the Portville football team needed to shake things up.
So after forcing an Allegany-Limestone punt to take possession back at midfield in the second quarter of a scoreless tie, Panthers coach Josh Brooks dialed up a trick play.
Portville’s quarterback Luke Petryszak threw a short pass behind the line of scrimmage to freshman receiver Aidan DeFazio, but the play didn’t stop there. Instead, DeFazio looked downfield and found senior running back Zander Keim streaking downfield and hit him in stride. Keim took it the rest of the way to score a 51-yard touchdown.
With the surprise first touchdown, Portville never looked back and took the non-league rivalry game in its season opener, winning 27-6 to avenge a loss last fall.
Of practicing the trick play, Brooks said the Panthers “always have a couple in the bag,” and choose one to focus on. It paid off in the season-opener.
“We needed a little spark just to gain some belief,” he said. “Aidan, his first start at receiver as a ninth grader, was our modified quarterback, he’s a good athlete and he put one on the money to Zander and finished it off. It was just fun.”
While Portville avenged its loss to the Gators last fall, Brooks said he thought both teams had improved from the year before.
“You couldn’t ask for a better start to the year,” he said. “We have to give credit to Coach (Marcus) Grove and what he’s done, that’s not a bad Allegany football team. I told him after the game they have definitely improved, they’re better than they were last year. We’ve improved as well. I’m glad we don’t have to play them again. They’re physical, they’re tough. As a staff we’re so proud of our kids just how hard they played. It wasn’t easy to start with, 0-0 in the second quarter, we just kept pounding and just reminding them, ‘No turnovers, if we make a mistake, move on to the next play,’ and we just kept pounding.”
Portville added to its lead before halftime with a six-play, 54-yard drive, punched in by Petryszak’s 18-yard run up the middle on a fourth-and-short sneak attempt.
Brooks said his linemen — who all played last year as sophomores or juniors — improved as the game progressed, starting with that late second-quarter drive.
“You could tell they started to really believe,” Brooks said. “We talked about it at halftime. It’s not easy to play football in general, but it’s especially not easy to play offense and defensive line and those guys never complained, they just kept pounding, kept pounding, kept pounding and those are the results.”
Junior tailback Kaedon Holcomb led the offense for Portville, scoring two second-half touchdowns in a 24-carry, 130-yard rushing performance. Petryszak added 70 yards and a score on 16 attempts.
“He runs super hard,” Brooks said of Holcomb. “Great kid, does everything you ask him to do and he’s starting to figure it out. He’s pretty fast but he’s very powerful as well and I think he’s really starting to figure that out. He ran hard tonight, downhill. That’s the kind of brand of football we want to play.”
After Holcomb’s third-quarter score, A-L got some energy back on its sideline with a 70-yard kick return by Anthony DeCapua. Gators quarterback Michael Frederick finished the drive with a 10-yard run for what would be A-L’s only score, cutting the lead to 21-6.
But Portville methodically responded with a 16-play, 63-yard drive that spanned more than 10 minutes of game time.
Frederick led A-L’s rushers with 30 yards on six carries and went 11-for-18 through the air for 112 yards, including two for 50 yards to wide receiver Andrew Giardini
Ahren Faller made 10 tackles for A-L, while Frederick added seven and Giardini had 6.5.
Holcomb also made a team-high six tackles. Keim (five tackles) and Dayton Shawn both recovered fumbles.
Grove, the Gators new head coach and former defensive coordinator, commended Portville for the creative play that put his team behind in his first game.
“That was a very smart play call by Coach Brooks and the Portville staff at that time,” Grove said. “Definitely caught us off-guard. Just a big play, the right call at the right time. Going down one score we can’t let that shift the momentum.
“Losing the turnover battle definitely hurt us, definitely hurt us tonight,” he added.
A-L lost two fumbles — the game’s only turnovers for either side — on back-to-back drives in the first quarter, both times in scoring range: at the Portville 33 and the Portville 14. A-L also had penalty issues (eight flags for 43 yards lost to Portvilles’ two for 18).
Both coaches noted the lack of practice time under new rules from New York. Until recently, teams would play a scrimmage after two weeks of practice; instead they opened under the bright lights of game action.
“This is the first time live against a rival that was very hungry, very well prepared,” Grove said. “All the credit goes to Portville. They had their boys ready and prepared. They’re a well-coached team. We made mistakes with penalties on offense when drives are going, turnovers, kind of put ourselves in some bad positions. It’s hard to make up for those sometimes. Your first time running a new offense, you’re going to have some issues, you’re going to run into some problems.
“So luckily for us that was just a non-league game. We’ll spend tonight and tomorrow and the rest of the weekend looking at film, seeing where we can figure it out, where to fix it and make those adjustments, make those tweaks this week for a league game against Fredonia.”