PORTVILLE — The Portville girls volleyball team fended off visiting Olean in a match of CCAA Central neighbors as the Panthers won a 25-12, 25-14, 25-15 sweep.

Tori Unverdorben powered the Panthers with 12 kills, 14 digs and four aces while Lillian Bentley marked 10 kills with three aces.

