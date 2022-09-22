PORTVILLE — The Portville girls volleyball team fended off visiting Olean in a match of CCAA Central neighbors as the Panthers won a 25-12, 25-14, 25-15 sweep.
Tori Unverdorben powered the Panthers with 12 kills, 14 digs and four aces while Lillian Bentley marked 10 kills with three aces.
Also for Portville (7-0, 6-0), Ava Haynes tallied six kills with 14 digs, Mia Rhinehart had eight digs and two aces and Jillian Stebbins marked 29 assists and seven aces.
Olean fell to 4-2.
ALLEGANY COUNTY
Wellsville 3, Genesee Valley/Belfast 0
BELMONT — Maddy Parks led Wellsville (5-1) to a road victory with nine aces and 14 assists as the Lions won in a 25-9, 25-13, 25-13 sweep.
Averee Palmatier had four kills, Lindsey Stuck added two kills and three aces while Natalie Adams had three kills and two aces.
Genesee Valley/Belfast fell to 0-7.
“Wellsville beat us on every aspect of the game, and we did nothing to help ourselves out,” GV/B coach Darren Bradt noted. “Hopefully in the next 36 hours we can figure out how to fix our errors as we travel to Avoca on Saturday.”
CCAA CENTRAL
Allegany-Limestone 3, Fredonia 0
FREDONIA — Allegany-Limestone earned a sweep on the road, topping Fredonia 25-15, 25-25, 25-19.
Bella Baldwin led the Gators (6-3, 3-3) with nine kills while Addison Thornton had six kills and one block. Serena Frederick marked six kills and five digs while Tullah Hasselberg had four aces and 26 assists.
For Fredonia (1-6, 0-6), Lydia LaBarr had four aces and four digs while Maddie Saunders had five kills, two aces and three digs.
NON-LEAGUE
Pioneer 3, Ellicottville 0
YORKSHIRE — Ellicottville (3-5) challenged Pioneer (6-2) in the last two sets but could not avoid a sweep with the scores of 25-15, 25-23, 25-21.
Ande Northrup led Ellicottville with 17 assists and Allison Rowland had eight kills and two aces. Natalee Leiper marked six kills while Cora Norton had four kills and Gwen DeChane had two kills.