PORTVILLE — The Portville girls volleyball team passed one of the biggest tests of its regular season Wednesday night.
The Panthers played host to St. Mary’s of Lancaster and while the visitors challenged in each set, Portville emerged with a sweep nonetheless with scores of 25-21, 25-19, 26-24.
Tori Unverdorben was on fire defensively, receiving and attacking with 15 kills and 21 digs. Ava Haynes had 11 kills, 11 digs and four aces.
Also for Portville, Lillian Bentley marked six kills with three aces while Jillian Stebbins made 29 assists.
“My kids played absolutely amazing tonight,” Portville coach Kelly Unverdorben exclaimed. “It really was a great team effort. We needed to have every player out there doing their part and they did. St. Mary’s is a fantastic team, always is and always will be.”
Carson Tyler, a Division I recruit to Ball State, led St. Mary’s with 18 kills.
The defending state champion in NYSPHSAA Class C, Portville improved to 4-0, winning all 12 sets so far this year going into another home match with Jamestown tonight.
“Such a great match with amazing competition,” Kelly Unverdorben said. “St. Mary’s was ranked last week in USA Today 24th in the nation so definitely a good win for us tonight.
“It was like watching a great college match for sure. Anyone who missed this match surely missed out.”
CCAA EAST
North Collins 3, Salamanca 0
NORTH COLLINS — North Collins denied Salamanca in three sets with scores of 25-11, 25-18, 25-18.
Lezly McComber marked five kills, Marijah Skye had four kills and Karina Crouse had two kills for the Warriors (1-2).
ECIC DIV. III
Pioneer 3, Maryvale 0
CHEEKTOWAGA — Pioneer improved to 3-2 with a road sweep, 25-16, 25-12, 25-21.
Riley Matuszak marked 19 assists with 11 aces for the Panthers. Leonor Apolinario had eight kills, Sarah Morris had seve kills and 6 digs and Brooke Dawley tallied nine digs.