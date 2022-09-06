PORTVILLE — The Portville girls volleyball won three consecutive sets to notch a win in its season opener, beating Fredonia 25-10, 25-5, 25-14.
Adriana Ensell led the Panthers (1-0), serving for 15 points with 10 aces and two kills in the CCAA Central division match.
Tori Unverdorben had seven kills, 11 digs and 4 aces, Mia Rhinehart had seven aces and six digs, Jillian Stebbins had 29 assists and four aces and Lillian Bentley added 12 kills.
The Panthers are the defending NYSPHSAA Class C champions and started their title defense season with another sweep.
“As always I think probably both teams came out with a few first game jitters and excitement,” Portville coach Kelly Unverdorben said. “Once everyone on both sides settled in, everyone played much better volleyball.”
ALLEGANY COUNTY
Cuba-Rushford 3, Houghton 1
HOUGHTON — Kendall Tompkins tallied 25 assists, leading Cuba-Rushford (1-1) to its first victory of the season.
The Rebels won in four sets, 25-17, 25-18, 23-25, 25-21. CR’s Lauren O’Keefe added 12 kills and Bri Greene recorded four blocks.
Jess Prentice recorded 11 kills for Houghton (0-1) and Jessica Adenuaga added 10 kills.
“For (our) two returning starters, this was a great opportunity to learn to play with their new teammates,” Houghton coach Kathie Hilsher said. “Cuba-Rushford’s serving dominated the game.”
CCAA CENTRAL
Olean 3, Falconer 2
FALCONER — Olean earned a win in its season opener, winning the race to 15 points in the last set under new rules for New York varsity volleyball.
Olean won, 25-17, 25-27, 25-22, 17-25, 15-10. In previous seasons, New York played to 25 in all five sets.
Allegany-Limestone 3, Dunkirk 0
ALLEGANY — Allegany-Limestone secured its second win of the season, beating Dunkirk in three sets, 25-9, 25-17, and 25-15. Bella Baldwin and Molly McCarthy each tallied eight kills for the Gators (2-0,1-0). Tullah Hasselberg added 13 assists.
NON-LEAGUE
Fillmore 3, Hammondsport 0
HAMMONDSPORT — Fillmore won three tightly contested sets to earn a sweep in its season-opener, 25-20, 25-22, 25-21.
Zoe Hubbard led the Eagles (1-0) with 12 assists and three aces, Savannah Hosmer had six kills and Ava Sylvester had six aces.
Arkport/Canaseraga 3, Genesee Valley/Belfast 0
BELMONT — Arkport/Canaseraga denied Genesee Valley/Belfast in its season opener with a 25-11, 25-10, 25-19 sweep.
Cassidy Hand tallied two aces and seven assists in the loss for GV/Belfast while Liliana Porter had five kills, three aces and two digs and Raygen Haggstrom had three kills, an ace and two digs.
For A/C, Bella Bemy had eight aces and three kills.
Perry 3, Hinsdale 0
PERRY — Perry defended its home court, sweeping Hinsdale 25-13, 25-11, 25-4 in the season opener for both squads.