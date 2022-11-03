BROCTON — For the ninth consecutive year, the Portville girls volleyball team is a Section 6 champion.

The top-seeded Panthers left little suspense in their latest victory, sweeping one of their league rivals in Thursday’s Section 6 Class C2 championship match. Portville took all three sets 25-15, 25-11, 25-8 to beat Allegany-Limestone.

