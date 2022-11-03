BROCTON — For the ninth consecutive year, the Portville girls volleyball team is a Section 6 champion.
The top-seeded Panthers left little suspense in their latest victory, sweeping one of their league rivals in Thursday’s Section 6 Class C2 championship match. Portville took all three sets 25-15, 25-11, 25-8 to beat Allegany-Limestone.
The sectional title is Portville’s 11th in program history and ninth straight dating back to 2014, the last seven of them all in the Class C2 bracket. But typically Portville’s postseason runs don’t stop there: in the previous eight seasons, Portville won five state championships, including last fall.
“It’s always very special as it’s always new kids and to watch them work so hard and accomplish their goals individually and as a team is pretty special,” Portville coach Kelly Unverdorben said of the sectional success.
Outside hitters Tori Unverdorben and Ava Haynes led the way as Unverdorben tallied 16 kills, 16 digs and two aces while Haynes had 15 kills and 12 digs. Setter Jillian Stebbins made 39 assists and aced A-L twice. Lillian Bentley made nine kills and two aces while Mia Rhinehart had nine aces and Sam Steadman added four kills.
“I thought my team played better and better each set as we went along this evening,” Unverdorben added.
No. 6 Allegany-Limestone fell to 12-9, bowing out after winning their last two playoff matches in straight sets.
For the Gators, Molly McCarthy had five kills, Serena Frederick had two kills and eight digs while Kyrin LaBella had nine digs.
“Despite this year being a rebuilding year, the girls played strong all season and it was great to have back to back appearances at the finals,” A-L coach Tara Bottone said. “I see Gator Volleyball continuing the trips to the playoffs. We have a lot of young talented players so we will keep coming back until we win.”
Next up for the undefeated Panthers (19-0) is a Class C crossover match against C1 winner Eden on Monday in Brocton at 8 p.m. Another perennial contender, Eden has won a sectional title every year since 1999 and faced Portville in the Class C crossover every year since 2016, except for the shortened 2020 season with no state tournament.
“Both are good teams and we will work hard leading up to Monday as I know they will as well,” Unverdorben said before Eden defeated Southwestern 3-1 in the C1 final.