PORTVILLE — What a difference two weeks can make.
Back on Sept. 8, the Portville boys soccer team raced to a 5-2 victory over host Olean at its own tournament in a first-round game.
In the rematch on Saturday morning in a non-league matchup, Portville prevailed again, but this time in a much closer and lower-scoring affair. Simon Szymanski’s overtime goal on a Mario Pascucci assist finally lifted the Panthers past Olean, 2-1, in the 83rd minute.
Michael Cole scored the first goal for Portville on Bryan Randolph’s assist.
Brody Frame scored for Olean with a Bryce Franklin assist.
Goalkeeper Josh Gardner made five saves for Olean (0-9), while Troy VanSickle made two saves for Portville (6-3-1).
“I thought Olean was much improved from the first time we played them,” Portville coach J.J. McIntosh said. “The first time we played them in their tournament, they were kind of backed in, it seemed like. They played a lot of defense and just tried to transition on us to create any attack. I thought this time the game was played between the 18s a little bit more and credit to them. I thought they did a good job of just improving it seems as the season goes on. Their goalie made some great saves to really keep it close. And then they were able to cash one in late.”
Olean registered just three shots on goal: it had a good share of possession, but couldn’t often find the Panthers’ net.
“Even though they were holding the ball in our end, I thought my defense did a decent enough job of keeping them outside of the 18 and forcing shots to come from a distance for the most part,” McIntosh said.
McIntosh called Symanski’s OT winner a “proud coaching moment,” as the Panthers had just practiced a similar pattern for 15 minutes on Friday, then again with warmups on Saturday.
“It was essentially pressing forward with a give and go and continuing your run at full speed. And that's 100% how we scored,” McIntosh said. “Our defender who did a good job of containing Olean's best player, Q (Quintin Allen). He did a nice job playing defense on him all day but then he made this run, really from defense where he put the ball in to our forward, a quick give and go and then he took another nice touch, gave it to our other forward for another give and go.
“This was all happening inside the 18, so it was a really quick bang-bang play where we were able to find feet, hit it back, find feet, hit it back and then he was so close at that point he had a nice finishing touch to put it away for us.”
ALLEGANY COUNTY I
Fillmore 9, Cuba-Rushford 1
FILLMORE — Fillmore rolled to 7-0 with three goals in the first half and six in the second half, led by Mitch Ward’s three goals and three assists.
Also for the Eagles, Henry Sardina had a goal and two assists while Eben Schilke, Aiden Wagner, Damon Wood and Henry Decky each scored once. Zach Sisson made two assists. Luke Colombo made one save in goal for Fillmore.
For Cuba-Rushford, Adam Shaffer made 12 saves and Anderson Siegel scored the lone goal, assisted by Kaden Bell.
“It was a great night for us to cap off Homecoming weekend,” Fillmore coach Jarrett Vosburg said. “Lots of selfless play by the boys led to great possession soccer and seven different goal scorers. For me to mention even one of my players individually as a difference-maker would be a disservice to the incredible play we had as a team. My hat goes off to the boys for truly representing what it means to be a Fillmore Eagle on an important night for the program. Special recognition to Cuba-Rushford goalkeeper Adam Shaffer. He had an incredibly difficult task tonight and made six or seven phenomenal saves for his team.”
ALLEGANY COUNTY II
Houghton 7, Hinsdale 0
HOUGHTON — Brian Patipewe scored twice and assisted on three more goals to lead Houghton (6-2) to the win.
Josh Davidson scored twice, Lucas Matias had a goal and two assists and Pedro Rebello had a goal and an assist.
Ethan Chapman made 22 saves for Hinsdale (1-7).
ECIC III
East Aurora 4, Pioneer 1
YORKSHIRE — Sam Evans scored three of the four goals to lift East Aurora and Amar Culov added another for the Blue Devils.
Gabe Kempf scored the lone goal for Pioneer (2-8), assisted by J.T. Carmody.
NON-LEAGUE
Frewsburg 9, Salamanca/Cattaraugus-Little Valley 0
CATTARAUGUS — Zack Carr scored a hat trick for Frewsburg to lead five different goal scorers for the Bears (4-2-2).
Garrett Brink and Connor both scored twice for Frewsburg and Brenden Devereaux and Lucas Eckman scored once.
Ashton Clark-Sanford made 11 saves for Salamanca/Cattaraugus-Little Valley as it fell to 0-9.
Scio/Friendship 2, Jasper-Troupsburg 1
JASPER — Jordan White and Ethan Davenport both scored a goal to lead Scio/Friendship (3-6) to victory.