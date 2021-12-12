DUKE CENTER, Pa. — The Portville girls basketball team was facing its first true adversity of the season.
Its opponent, an Otto-Eldred team that won 16 games a year ago, made it look “out of sorts” on a number of occasions, according to coach Inga Welty. It played without leading scorer Mallory Welty for the final two minutes of the first quarter and the entire second quarter after she was whistled for her third foul just six minutes in.
It fell 12 points below its season scoring average.
And still, the Panthers survived.
Mia Welty scored 14 points and Mallory scored seven of her eight points in the fourth quarter to go along with six rebounds and four assists as Portville staved off O-E, 43-31, for the Randy Stebbins Memorial Tournament title on Saturday. Clinging to a 29-27 lead through three quarters, Portville outscored the Terrors 14-4 over the final eight minutes, aided by a combined 6-of-8 effort at the line from the Weltys when O-E was fouling late.
“(O-E coach Shawn Gray) had them ready to play,” coach Welty acknowledged. “We had some mental lapses on defense with helpside and gave them extra opportunities we shouldn’t have. We struggled to hit open looks, we got in foul trouble. There were many things we could have done better …”
And yet, Portville managed to come out on top, moving to 4-0 on the year with its second tournament championship in as many weekends.
Lilly Bentley added a big double-double of 11 points, including eight in the first quarter, and 15 rebounds while Jackie Scanlon added seven rebounds. Portville limited O-E leading scorer Katie Sheeler (8 rebounds) to four points, though Bri Heller came up big with 11 points and four boards. The Terrors were also hampered by a 6-of-13 effort at the line.
“I was proud of the fact we played (10 total game minutes) without Mallory and still went into the half winning (up 21-18),” Welty added. “Lilly didn’t score much in the second half, but was tough under the basket all game long and pulled down a number of rebounds to keep us battling. Mia and Mallory stepped up with (key points down the stretch). That game could have gone either way.
“O-E (1-1) is going to have a great year if they play with that same intensity.”
SCIO TOURNAMENT
Consolation: Scio/Friendship 39, Hinsdale 23
SCIO — All-tournament selection Kadence Donohue posted 17 points with five rebounds, leading Scio/Friendship to a consolation game victory.
Neveah Ross added 11 points, seven steals and four rebounds and Melana Davenport also had seven steals and four boards. Keely Sisson grabbed six boards.
Jaylee Jimerson scored 13 points for Hinsdale.
Championship: Houghton 39, Cuba-Rushford 28
SCIO — Jess Prentice led Houghton to a tournament championship victory, scoring 19 points including three 3-pointers.
Jessica Adenuga added 12 points for Houghton, which outscored Cuba-Rushford 14-6 in the final quarter to pull away.
Taylor Searle scored 15 points to lead Cuba-Rushford, which led 13-8 after the first.
“Houghton had a good game plan and worked really hard on defense,” C-R coach Aaron Wight said. “They hit some big shots in the fourth quarter and we struggled to get anything going offensively beyond the first quarter.”
MAPLE GROVE TOURNAMENT
Consolation: Silver Creek 44, Salamanca 30
BEMUS POINT — Abby Rice led Silver Creek with 23 points and Maidre Arenas added 10 points in a consolation game victory for the Black Knights.
Lezly McComber posted a double-double in a loss for Salamanca (0-4), scoring 11 points with 15 rebounds and five steals. Bella Wolfe, Jillian Rea and Makenzie Crouse had five rebounds each.
COWANESQUE VALLEY TOURNAMENT
Championship: Wellsville 46, Northern Potter 21
TIOGA, Pa. — Marley Adams scored 14 points with three steals, leading Wellsville to a tournament championship and earning the tourney’s MVP award.
Makenna Dunbar grabbed 10 rebounds for the Lions, while Jaylynn Mess and Emily Costello both had three steals and Jaelynn Knapp made three assists. Costello also earned an all-tournament selection.
Megan Hyde scored nine of Northern Potter’s 21 points.
RANDY STEBBINS MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT
Consolation: Allegany-Limestone 42, Bradford 26
DUKE CENTER, Pa. — Maddie Callen paced Allegany-Limestone to a win in the consolation final of the tournament, scoring 13 points with 16 rebounds.
Gianna DeRose made three 3-pointers in a 16-pound, six-rebound, six-steal performance. Anna Wolfgang pulled down six rebounds.
Alanna Benson led Bradford with 11 points.
“We came out and played together and started looking for each other,” A-L coach Katie Duggan said. “We still have things to work on and we will continue to get better but happy with how we picked up our defense and looked for each other.”