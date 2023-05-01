ALLEGANY — To Bill Torrey, the biggest victory, at this stage of the season, was being able to get the game in.
But the Portville softball coach will also take the triumph in the won-lost column
Bella Morales went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles, two runs and an RBI and Portville fended off an inspired push from Franklinville in a soggy 8-4 CCAA I West decision on Monday on Allegany-Limestone’s turf field.
Alisha Dickerson struck out eight while allowing seven hits and five walks in a winning effort for the home Panthers (7-2, 6-0). She also helped her own cause by scoring twice and driving in a run. Peyton Young finished 2-for-4 with a double and two runs and Teagan Kosinski had a hit, a run and stole two bases.
Portville got off to a strong start in bouncing back from a loss to Randolph in the championship game of the Don Jordan Memorial Tournament on Saturday, building up an 8-0 lead through four innings. But Franklinville never went away while giving its division rival a game.
Olivia Frank finished 3-for-4 with a triple and a run and Taylor Chase singled and scored twice for the road Panthers (0-9). Lilah Cudney added a run scored and an RBI. Kaelyann Graves-Decker (2 strikeouts) walked just three while scattering nine hits.
“We’re happy to get the win, but happy to get the game in in this weather,” acknowledged Torrey, who noted that A-L’s field was available, so the teams seized the opportunity to play there. “We got off to a good start, and did what we needed to, but credit to Franklinville, that was a good, solid effort.”
BASEBALLNON-LEAGUE Wellsville 16, Addison 6, 6 inningsWELLSVILLE — Tyler Vogel (2 runs) went 3-for-5 and drove in five runs to power Wellsville.
Trenton Green went 4-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored, Aidan Riley was 2-for-3 with two runs and four RBI and Aiden Cowburn went 3-for-3 with two runs and two RBI for the Lions (6-7). Facing an initial 2-0 first-inning deficit, Wellsville responded with a six-run bottom half and seven more runs in the second.
“Going down early, it was nice to put runs on the board, and so many,” said Wellsville coach Tom Delahunt, whose team totaled 16 hits and put the game away early with a two-run sixth. “This is a good game for us to bounce back; we had a rough week last week (the Lions dropped a pair of 5-4 decisions to Hornell and Livonia), but our bats were alive tonight.
“It was good to get a win, especially on a night where conditions were so bad; we had to battle through that. We’re probably not gonna have too many opportunities to make games up, so it was nice to get that win and finish the game.”
Andrew Jones doubled, drove in two runs and scored twice for Addison.
AT WELLSVILLE
R H E