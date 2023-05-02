SALAMANCA — An 11-run first inning set the tone and the Portville baseball team rolled to a key league victory from there.
The Panthers climbed into first place in CCAA III by knocking off Salamanca 13-0 in five innings. Originally scheduled as a Portville home game, it was moved to Salamanca’s Veterans Memorial Park turf due to rain.
Mario Pascucci tossed all five innings for the Panthers (7-1, 5-1), holding Salamanca to one hit while striking out six with seven walks.
Portville’s Nik Manroe went 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBI and Aiden DeFazio went 2-for-4 with three RBI.
“Just a sloppy first inning. Of the 13 (total) runs, three were earned,” Salamanca coach Greg Herrick noted. “We didn’t pitch as well as we wanted to, but at the same time our normal solid defense let us down.
“After that they battled well given the conditions, but you can’t get down like that, that early against a really good team.”
Salamanca’s Jason McGraw struck out five batters in a solid relief pitching effort. The Warriors fell to 7-5 overall (6-2 in league).
BOYS TENNIS
Fillmore 4, Avoca/Prattsburgh 1
HOUGHTON — Fillmore’s Eben Schilke, Isaiah Sisson and Marcus Wolfer all won their singles matches in two sets to pace the Eagles to a win on Houghton University’s indoor courts.
Schilke topped Elias Putnam 6-2, 7-6 with a 7-3 tiebreaker in the second.
Jack Boon and Joe Derck also took first doubles to the Eagles in straight sets.
Losing a first-set tiebreaker to Fillmore’s Ezra Knapp and Henry Decker, Avoca/Prattsburgh’s Tyler Nichols and Gavin Mills rallied to take the next two to claim a win in second doubles.
“Really proud of the guys, much like Wellsville last night, A/P is always a tough, well-coached opponent,” Fillmore coach Randy Crouch said. “After a good match yesterday, I challenged the guys to get off to a great start tonight, and for the most part we did. I think we ran out of gas a little bit, but proud of the guys for grinding out the win.
“They are definitely a team we could see deep in team sectionals. We get a little rest tomorrow and then have Houghton Thursday and a doubleheader with Andover/Whitesville Friday.”