PORTVILLE — J.J. McIntosh admitted he wasn’t thrilled to see the Portville boys soccer team’s first-round playoff draw.

The Panthers earned the No. 2 seed in the Section 6 Class C playoffs and drew a familiar face in CCAA East rival Randolph. Though Portville defeated Randolph twice in the regular season, both were one-goal games, including a double-overtime victory almost three weeks ago.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social