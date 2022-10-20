PORTVILLE — J.J. McIntosh admitted he wasn’t thrilled to see the Portville boys soccer team’s first-round playoff draw.
The Panthers earned the No. 2 seed in the Section 6 Class C playoffs and drew a familiar face in CCAA East rival Randolph. Though Portville defeated Randolph twice in the regular season, both were one-goal games, including a double-overtime victory almost three weeks ago.
The final score played out the same way on Thursday: a 2-1 Portville victory.
Brady German scored the game-winner with 5:50 left, finishing off an assist from Michael Cole.
“Michael Cole made a nice play, gathered the ball, took it wide, cut in on a nice angle from the outside and served it back to the middle and found Brady’s feet,” McIntosh said. “Brady took a couple touches and hammered her home for the game winner.”
Portville and Randolph both scored in the first half. Cole Faulkner finished a shot from outside the 18-yard box after a corner kick to give Portville a 1-0 lead in the 17th minute, but Randolph canceled out the early lead by converting on a set piece from the corner as Drew Hind scored on a Cooper Freeman assist.
Portville goalkeeper Troy VanSickle made seven saves. Randolph’s Kyle Senn made six saves.
The Cardinals finish their season at 10-7.
“It was kind of an odd scenario that they fell to the seventh seed,” McIntosh said. “Really it was kind of odd to me. I think that Randolph is much better than a seventh seed. I’ll be the first to tell you that I was not excited when I saw that they fell all the way (to seven). It’s not a typical 2 and 7 matchup, that you would play a team that you had to beat in double-overtime as the 2 seed. I knew that we were going to have our hands full.”
Portville (12-3-1) will play No. 3 Wilson in a Class C semifinal Wednesday at 5 p.m. at West Seneca East.
While the final score was similar to their first two meetings, McIntosh said Randolph had the possession advantage for much of the playoff rematch.
“It was mostly Randolph controlling the game and it was the exact opposite of how it was the first two times we played,” he said. “They came out at us and they were beating us to the ball, they were rallying and helping defend. We were struggling connecting passes. I always preach to my kids and tell them how unforgiving soccer can be and really that’s what happened to Randolph tonight. We were beneficiaries of that. We benefitted from an unforgiving game. They outplayed us, they out-hustled us, they out-possessed us, they outshot us and we were able to finish our shot when it counted and kind of survive and advance.”
SECTION 6 TOURNAMENTCLASS B2 QUARTERFINALAllegany-Limestone 3, Akron 2, OTALLEGANY — Sean Conroy’s overtime goal lifted Allegany-Limestone into the semifinal.
Conroy buried a header into the back of the net in the 85th minute with an assist from Cooper Wilczewski on a corner as A-L survived a quarterfinal upset bid.
A-L twice rallied out of one-goal deficits in regulation, surrendering a second-minute goal to Akron’s Andrew Romesser before Wilczewski tied the game in the ninth minute, 1-1.
Tied at halftime, Akron took another lead in the 48th with a goal from Cole Flaming only to be answered by A-L’s C.J. Ellison in the 60th minute with an Eric Spring assist.
Jack Conroy made two saves for the Gators (14-4).
“We kept our composure, which was really good,” A-L coach Jon Luce said. “We felt pressure that we were behind twice, but we didn’t really lose focus. We kind of kept battling back and had our chances. Then finally at the 60th minute we scored the equalizer to tie it up 2-2.
“We put good pressure on, the whole rest of the second half and then the first five minutes of overtime I don’t think they crossed midfield in the overtime, we kept pressing, we got a couple corner kicks and finally the last corner kick we took was a perfect ball from Cooper and Sean was on the backside of the 6 and headed it home.”
Akron, the No. 8 seed, ends the year at 9-5-2.
The top-seeded Gators (14-4) will face No. 5 Southwestern, a CCAA West I rival, in a semifinal on Monday at West Seneca West at 7:30 p.m. A-L beat Southwestern in a pair of one-goal games, 1-0 and 3-2, the latter in overtime.
“This was our second overtime win, the last one was Southwestern,” Luce said. “This year’s been kind of like that where the first game of the year (against Maple Grove) we were down 2-0 and had to battle back. So they just show calm and composure, not getting too excited when we were behind because we know we can battle back. We don’t want to be in those situations but it’s nice to know on my side that I know we can if we need to. Obviously we would rather get out in front of a team and not have to worry about that, but we’ve had the ability to do that. But I don’t know how many more times we can do that.”