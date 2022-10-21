This may be the biggest test of just how much the Portville football team has improved from last season.
A year ago, Randolph ended the Panthers’ season in a 46-0 playoff semifinal shutout. Now, the Panthers have a chance to finish the regular season as the No. 1 seed in Section 6 Class D, but standing in their way, of course, are the undefeated Cardinals.
Randolph (7-0, 6-0) visits Portville (6-1, 5-1) tonight looking to finish off its perfect regular season before bidding for a second straight sectional title. The Cardinals have been at least two scores better than each of their league rivals so far this year: their closest contest came in Week 3, a 28-12 win over Franklinville/Ellicottville.
Portville, meanwhile, is on a three-game win streak since its only loss of the season in Week 4, 16-8 to F/E in overtime.
“It’s an awesome opportunity,” PCS coach Josh Brooks said. “We can always look back and say, ‘Hey, going into Week 8 we have an opportunity to be the 1 seed.’ That’s pretty impressive from where we were last year and the progress we’ve made. And we’ve fought some injuries all year too; we’re starting to get back healthy.”
A win would vault the Panthers to first in the division while a loss would drop them to a three-way tie for second with Clymer/Sherman/Panama and F/E, as long as the Titans also win at Cattaraugus-Little Valley.
In the event of a three-way tie where none of the three has victories over both others, the Section 6 federation tie-break procedure uses point differential in only the games played against each other.
If it wins, F/E would hold the highest point differential in those two games, given an 8-point win over Portville and 2-point loss to CSP, and take the second seed; Portville would be third and CSP fourth. A Portville upset over Randolph, however, would drop F/E to fourth, with Randolph second and CSP third.
So in either scenario, Portville knows its second-round opponent would be F/E.
“The other nice part about this Week 8 matchup is it’s a huge game, but there’s not a whole lot on the line,” Brooks noted. “Of course we want the 1 seed, but it sure looks like we’ll still have a winnable matchup in our first round and the second round, no matter if we’re the 1 seed or 3 seed, we’ll most likely see F/E. We have that in the back of our mind as well. But it’s a credit to our kids, they’ve put themselves in a position to potentially be the No. 1 seed in a very good Class D.”
Randolph senior Xander Hind enters Week 8 second in Section 6 in rushing with 1,344 yards, despite the Cardinals missing a week of action due to a forfeit win. He has an 11.0-yard-per-carry average.
“No one’s kept them under 200 yards rushing as a team the entire year, so that’s goal No. 1,” Brooks said. “We know what they’re gonna do, it’s just whether we can stop it. Obviously, Hind is going to get his carries and they’re very good up front. They have a better ability to throw the ball this year than they have previously, so they’re always a threat there as well. They’re going to run, run, run it and try to get you to fall asleep and then try to find (tight end Jaiden) Huntington, who’s a college-level football player.
“We have to stop 37 (Hind), plain and simple. We’re obviously not going to keep him to zero yards, but we have to limit him.”
SALAMANCA (5-2, 3-1) can also clinch first place in its division, Section 6 Class C South, under the same three-team tiebreaker procedure, but first the Warriors need a win over visiting Silver Creek/Forestville (2-5, 1-3) tonight.
The Warriors split their two games with the league’s other top two teams, Fredonia and Southwestern, which both finished league play at 4-1. But Salamanca holds the best point-differential in games between the three, beating Fredonia by 10 and losing to Southwestern by five. As the Class C playoff bracket draws teams from three divisions, Salamanca (with a win) would earn the No. 3 seed and a home first-round game; Fredonia would be fifth and Southwestern seventh.
“You get later in the season and it’s always fun to be in a position to make the playoffs, but to host a playoff game,” SHS coach Chad Bartoszek said. “We were able to do that last year for the first time, especially in Class C, in a long time. We are setting our sights on not only hosting that playoff game but getting that first win at home in a long time to really continue to raise the bar, raise the expectations.
“Day one messaging was just practicing and playing at a championship level, so this is it. We’re getting into a chance to win the C South, but the goal of getting to the Ralph (Highmark Stadium) and getting a sectional title is always at the forefront of our practice philosophy and our plan.”
The Warriors have scored 48 points in each of their last two games and will look to finish the regular season on a high note with their Senior Night.
Bartoszek expects a well-prepared opponent in the Black Knights, having faced off with SC coach Sean Helmer many times.
“His kids are just always ready to play,” he said. “Our job as team this weekend is the same as it’s been because every time you play the game, it’s another opportunity to get better, to improve because you really can’t wander through a football game. There’s just too much risk of injury, and timing is everything. So our seniors are pumped up, that’s been a motivating factor, giving this group an opportunity to represent the program, themselves, their families and just give an overall opportunity to really solidify their careers here.”
OLEAN’S FATE is entirely out of the Huskies’ hands, but it still has a path to a fourth-place finish and the final playoff berth in Class B2. Olean (4-3, 3-3) needs undefeated Maryvale (7-0, 5-0) to defeat Cheektowaga (4-3, 3-2) this week. A Cheektowaga win would lift it over Olean, but a loss would deliver the Huskies a playoff spot due to their head-to-head win over the Warriors.
While some may be watching the out-of-town scoreboard, Olean finishes its regular season with a non-league cross-town rivalry game against Allegany-Limestone (3-4) at Bradner Stadium tonight. The Huskies and Gators haven’t played each other since the 2017 season-opener.