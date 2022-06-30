A pair of Portville baseball players earned first-team All-Western New York recognition, including the small school player of the year.
Senior Maxx Yehl was one of two first-team All-WNY Small School pitchers and junior Michael Cole was one of three outfielders. Yehl won the All-WNY Small School Player of the Year and Panthers coach Mike Matz won the Small School Coach of the year.
Portville (21-2) won a sectional title for the first time since 2013 and reached the state semifinal for just the second time in program history after 1998.
Yehl, in his last season before heading to West Virginia University on scholarship, went 9-1 on the mound with a 0.93 ERA, striking out 106 batters in 45.1 innings. He also hit .591 with 12 doubles, four triples, three home runs and 32 RBI, stealing 18 bases.
Cole hit .508 and swiped 41 bases as the Panthers’ leadoff hitter. He also brought power with 10 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 24 RBI.
Olean junior Thomas Bates and Portville sophomore Luke Petryszak both made the All-WNY Small School second-team infield.
Bates, a shortstop, hit .517 with .827 slugging. He stole eight bases and hit 11 doubles, two triples, one home run and drove in 25 runs.
Petryszak hit .413 with 11 doubles, two triples and five home runs, driving in 39 RBI and scoring 36 runs.
Small school honorable mentions included Salamanca senior Hayden Hoag, Ellicottville senior Lucas Marsh and Portville senior Luke Petruzzi.