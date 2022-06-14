One team went undefeated en route to the regular season league title.
The other reached the Section 6 Class D championship.
It only seemed fitting, then, that those were the two most well-represented teams among the postseason award winners for the CCAA East II softball division.
Portville’s Mallory Welty received a rare double-honor, being named both the Player AND Pitcher of the Year, and Ellicottville’s Matt Finn was named Coach of the Year in East II. Welty, in her first full year as the starting pitcher, led the Panthers to a 17-2 record, including a 12-0 mark in league play, and to as high as No. 6 in the New York State Class C rankings before PCS was edged by Gowanda, 5-3, in the Section 6 Class C semifinals. Finn guided Ellicottville to a 9-8 record and the program’s first sectional championship appearance since 1998, where it fell to Westfield, 6-2.
Portville had four first-team CCAA II all-stars, with Mia Welty, Teagan Kosinski and Mattison Foster joining Mallory Welty on the top team. Ellicottville had three first-teamers in Jocelyn Wyatt, Allison Rowland and Harley Ficek: Also from the Big 30 were two from West Valley (Lauren Frascella, Colleen Keller), two from Salamanca (Morgan Maybee, Emma Brown) and one each from Cattaraugus-Little Valley (Alex Minnekine) and Franklinville (Megan Jackson). Rounding out the first team were Hailey Jasinski and Sophie Vanstrom, from North Collins.
Cattaraugus-Little Valley was named the Team Sportsmanship award winner. The individual sportsmanship award winners were: Kora Sentz (Cattaraugus-Little Valley), Kyleigh Dimpfl (Ellicottville), Alena Murphy (Franklinville), Jaylee Jimerson (North Collins), Avery Defazio (Portville), Rylee Grant (Salamanca) and Olympia Leckey (West Valley).