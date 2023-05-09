PORTVILLE — On Senior Night for the Portville baseball team, one of the Panthers threw a no-hitter, while a junior teammate had a monster night at the plate.
Senior Michael Cole shut down Ellicottville with a five-inning no-hitter, while Portville rolled to an 18-0 CCAA Div. III victory.
Junior Luke Petryszak drove in half of those runs with three home runs: a grand slam, two-run homer and three-run homer. Senior Mario Pascucci also hit a home run of his own.
“It was great,” PCS coach Mike Matz said. “It was our Senior Night, so it was awesome to honor our seven seniors. Michael’s never thrown a no-hitter so for him to do that on Senior Night was special.
“Luke is a powerful athlete and when he’s at his best his swing is loose and easy and controlled. He did that three times tonight and he was rewarded. It was nice to see that for him.”
Cole and classmate Zander Keim had two hits each and fellow senior Luke Haberly hit a double for the Panthers (11-1).
Ellicottville fell to 5-8 (4-6 league).
ALLEGANY COUNTY
Cuba-Rushford 12, Hinsdale 2, 6 innings
HINSDALE — Cuba-Rushford’s Jacob Smith scattered eight hits in a complete game, striking out eight with one walk.
Finn Ricketts went 2-for-2 and drove in four runs and Eli Sleggs and Jacob Smith both had a double.
For Hinsdale (6-8), Xander Pascucci doubled with an RBI and Steven Hayman went 2-for-2.
“We hung with them through the first three innings and then they started hitting the ball well and kind of pulled away,” Hinsdale coach Devin Kinney said. “It’s good playing Cuba, they’re a well-coached team, Pat Wight does good work over there.”
CCAA I
Fredonia 14, Olean 4, 5 innings
FREDONIA — Lucas Brushingham went 2-for-3 with a double and triple and Thomas Bates went 2-for-3 with a double in a road loss for Olean (4-8).
While Aaron Vincent and Ryan Isenberg held Fredonia to four hits, the Hillbillies took advantage of 11 walks.
Brady Helmer went 2-for-3 with a double for Fredonia. Ashton Putney and Matt Cash held Olean to six hits with seven combined strikeouts and three walks.
“This was similar to last night’s game, they only had four hits,” OHS coach Les DeGolier said. “We walked too many batters and then with passed balls and small ball they were able to manufacture some runs.
“We’ve got to do a better job of throwing strikes and keeping balls in front.”
Allegany-Limestone 16, Falconer 5, 5 innings
FALCONER — Allegany-Limestone’s Collin Forrest and Evan Johnson held Falconer to six hits with a combined six strikeouts and four walks.
A.J. Riordan had two hits including a double for four RBI for the Gators (7-7, 5-5). Caleb Strade added two hits, scored twice and drove in a run and Gavin Truman hit a two-run double.
CCAA III
Salamanca 3, North Collins 0
SALAMANCA — Coming off a five-inning no-hitter on Saturday, Salamanca’s Jaxson Ross was dominant again, holding North Collins to one hit in a complete game shutout.
Ross struck out 11 with four walks. Catcher Jaxon Tarr had a hit and two RBI for the Warriors (10-5, 9-2).
Scott Armbruster had the lone hit for North Collins. Asher Parnitzke held Salamnaca to four hits in a complete game of his own, striking out three and walking three.
“I was hoping our offense would give Jaxson a little more run support but we left a lot of guys on base tonight,” Salamanca coach Greg Herrick said. “But back to back unbelievable pitching performances by him.
“It was Senior Night and he delivered big time for those seniors, so they had the performance they deserved and went out the right way.
“Just a good pitching matchup, both pitchers threw well and went the distance.”
Franklinville 6, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 0
FRANKLINVILLE — Franklinville’s Tyrnan Farrington struck out 10 batters without a walk in a complete game two-hitter.
Isaac Towne hit two doubles with two RBI and a run scored while Bretton Blecha singled twice, drove in a run and scored twice for Franklinville (4-8, 4-6). Matt Spittler and Brady Tatlow each had a hit and an RBI.
For Cattaraugus-Little Valley (3-8, 2-8), Brayden Young and Gavin Baxter had the lone hits. Young struck out five over four innings with one walk over a four-inning start.
“Tyrnan threw an amazing game,” Franklinville coach Reed Mitowski said. “He had a no-hitter through 4 2/3 innings and getting a pitching performance like that is a huge confidence boost for everyone.
“We Were able to get timely hitting and gave him some run support. It was a great game by Tyrnan from start to finish.”