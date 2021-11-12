As the Portville volleyball team continues its postseason run, one of its senior stars is earning high honors.
Setter Kylie Blessing was one of 11 players from New York State to earn American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) All-Region 1 team recognition. Region 1 also includes Connecticut, Massachusetts,
Rhode Island, Maine and New Hampshire.
Blessing is also a finalist for the Gatorade New York State player of the year and earned an AVCA All-American honorable mention.
The senior surpassed 3,500 career assists Wednesday night in a subregional victory over Skaneateles (Section 3).
In total she has 3,508 career assists, 342 aces and 465 kills.
Blessing was recently named CCAA league MVP, with teammates Tori Unverdorben and Olivia Cook also named first-team all-stars.
“Kylie is such an amazing player and teammate we are all going to miss her so much,” Portville coach Kelly Unverdorben said. “Any coach would love to have a player like Kylie, hard working, great attitude, fun to be around and an amazing leader on and off the court. She also treats her teammates with so much respect.”
Portville plays Section 5’s LeRoy in the Class C Far West Regional on Saturday in LeRoy at 2:30 p.m. for the chance to return to the New York State final four.
An All-Western New York first-team selection as both a sophomore and junior, Blessing was part of a 2018 New York State champion team, a 2019 state finalist and 2020 sectional champion (no state tournament held).