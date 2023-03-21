Portville junior Lilly Bentley earned CCAA East I Player of the Year honors in girls basketball after leading her team to the division title this winter.

Bentley posted 17.2 points, 12.1 rebounds and 3.3 steals per game in league play for the champion Panthers. Portville’s Inga Welty also won the Coach of the Year.

