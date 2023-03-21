Portville junior Lilly Bentley earned CCAA East I Player of the Year honors in girls basketball after leading her team to the division title this winter.
Bentley posted 17.2 points, 12.1 rebounds and 3.3 steals per game in league play for the champion Panthers. Portville’s Inga Welty also won the Coach of the Year.
Salamanca junior Karina Crouse earned a first-team all-star nod after scoring 10.4 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 steals. Other first-team all-stars included Falconer’s Dani Krenzer (16 points), Cassadaga Valley’s Emiley Anderson (18.3 points) and Frewsburg’s Jadyn Trocki (20.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.2 steals, 5.2 assists) and Teghan Trocki (21 points, 6.6 rebounds).
Portville shared the team sportsmanship award with Frewsburg with individual winners Avery DeFazio (Portville) and Madigan Collver (Frewsburg).
CCAA EAST IIFranklinville senior Megan Jackson won the CCAA East II Player of the Year after scoring 20 points per game for the Panthers in league play.
Division champion Ellicottville had two first-team all-stars: junior Dalayla Alexander (12.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.2 steals) and senior Allison Rowland (10.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.6 steals). ECS coach Tracy Rozler was named Coach of the Year.
Other first-team selections included Franklinville senior Sofia Bentley (10.1 points), Pine Valley sophomore Danielle West (14.8 points, 4.7 steals) and North Collins senior Hailey Jasinski (11.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.1 steals).
North Collins won the team sportsmanship award represented by Cate Ayers.
CCAA WEST IOlean senior Leah Williams and Allegany-Limestone senior Madison Callen were among the players selected to the CCAA West I girls basketball first-team all-stars.
Randolph senior Kyra Pence (16.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 4.8 steals per game) and Southwestern junior Reece Beaver (22.5 points, 5.0 assists, 3.5 steals per game) earned West I Co-Player of the Year honors.
The first-team all-stars included Randolph eighth grader Skylar Herington (15.7 points, 5.3 rebounds) and sophomore Payton Morrison (13.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 3.1 steals), Williams (20.6 points, 10.9 rebounds), Callen (17.0 points, 13.0 rebounds) and Southwestern junior Madi McIntyre (11.7 points, 9.0 rebounds).
Dunkirk’s Quinn Bankowski was named Coach of the Year and Allegany-Limestone won the team sportsmanship award represented by individual winner Madison Callen.