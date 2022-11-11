HAMBURG — If you looked at the scores you might not assume the kind of gritty, hard work went into them for the Portville girls volleyball team.

Portville cruised back to the New York state semifinals by sweeping Section 5’s LeRoy in a 25-9, 25-11, 25-10 Class C Far West Regional Friday night at Hamburg High School. The Panthers made quick work of the Knights, jumping out to a 9-2 lead in the first set and never trailing in any of the three.

