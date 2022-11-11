HAMBURG — If you looked at the scores you might not assume the kind of gritty, hard work went into them for the Portville girls volleyball team.
Portville cruised back to the New York state semifinals by sweeping Section 5’s LeRoy in a 25-9, 25-11, 25-10 Class C Far West Regional Friday night at Hamburg High School. The Panthers made quick work of the Knights, jumping out to a 9-2 lead in the first set and never trailing in any of the three.
Even to the last point, the Panthers hustled for everything. Sophomore Adriana Ensell made a diving save on a ball out of bounds for Portville’s 24th point in the last set, drawing a roar from the Portville faithful in attendance that only grew louder as Tori Unverdorben directed Ensell’s save over the net to a spot where the Knights couldn’t return it.
“It was great,” Portville coach Kelly Unverdorben said of Ensell’s diving play. “I knew she could make it, she’s a fast little kid. But I was kind of like, ‘Oh my gosh, is she OK?’ Then of course she blamed Sam (Steadman) because she said she slipped in Sam’s sweat. But it was fun. We did awesome.
“Tori ended up with the next ball and I don’t think I’ve ever seen somebody know how to send great free balls that actually score points. She’s fantastic at it.”
Kelly Unverdorben had some lingering concerns over injuries to players such as Jill Stebbins and Steadman heading into the night. Steadman took a hard fall during Portville’s Monday night sectional crossover against Eden.
“We had a couple injuries going into it, so I wasn’t real sure how tonight might go,” Unverdorben said. “Jill, our setter, has been having a little trouble with (her) back and Steadman went down at the last match. We don’t have her 100% yet, so we just told everybody else, you guys try to get the job done before she has to go in and do her part, which she did fantastic.”
While impressive, Portville’s grit hardly surprised the Panthers’ coach.
“They are gritty, let me tell ya. They are,” Unverdorben said. “I’d like to say I don’t know where that comes from, but I think I know. They’re tough, they’re tough little Portvillians.”
Tori Unverdorben, a senior outside hitter, led the Panthers with 13 kills and 21 digs. Earlier in the week, she earned a prestigious honor as an AVCA High School All-America Third Team selection.
“She was awesome tonight,” the elder Unverdorben said. “They all were awesome tonight. But she really played a nice game; she definitely looked like an All-American tonight.”
Also for the Panthers, Ava Haynes had 15 digs, eight kills and four aces while Lillian Bentley had nine kills and four blocks. Stebbins made 31 assists with eight digs while Steadman had four kills and both Mia Rhinehart and Ensell had eight digs and two aces.
Improving to 21-0 on Friday, Portville had not lost a set all year until Monday against Eden. But Unverdorben said Friday night her group was “peaking at the right time,” despite the injury concerns she entered the night with.
In this one, Portville never seemed to sweat a lost point here or there and never let LeRoy (22-2) turn them into an extended run.
“I think it’s just about the enjoyment of the game and my kids understanding that it’s OK, other teams are entitled to points and to do good things and there’s nothing wrong with that,” Unverdorben said. “They deserve to have good swings. No. 5 (LeRoy’s Allie Ingles) is a great player, she deserves to get some kills and have some great swings.
“I think my kids know that, just like the other night with (Eden’s) Ashley Ballou, a Division I UConn player. I told them, ‘She’s going to get her points. Give them to her, and stop everybody else.’ Just control everyone else and let her do her thing, because we’re not going to stop that. There’s nothing wrong with that. It doesn’t mean we’re bad, she’s 6-foot-3 and she’s a Division I volleyball player and she’s a fantastic player and kid.”
The defending Class C state champions will return to Glens Falls next weekend for their repeat bid, starting NYSPHSAA pool play on Saturday at 8:30 a.m., with the championship (should they finish in the top two) to follow Sunday at noon. Portville has won at least the regional every season since 2017, with the exception of 2020 when there was no state tournament.
“It’s the best feeling ever, it means so much to me and this team has worked so hard,” Tori Unverdorben said of earning another trip to states. “It’s just the best feeling ever.”
Portville never allowed a run of longer than three consecutive LeRoy points. Clearly dialed in from the start, Tori Unverdorben credited teamwork and communication.
“I think playing as a team has a big role, and communicating as a team together,” she said of Portville’s strong performance, “because sometimes we’ll lack communication but I think when we communicate and play as a team. We’re a really good team together.”